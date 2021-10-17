Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Patrice Evra names Blues duo as Ballon d'Or favourite; Real Madrid interested in Danish star, and more - 16th October 2021

Chelsea managed to overcome a spirited Brentford side on Saturday in the Premier League.

The Blues went ahead through a Ben Chilwell strike on the stroke of half-time, and managed to hold on to their slender 1-0 lead for the rest of the game. With the win, Chelsea returned to the top of the league table.

Chelsea FC @ChelseaFC GET IN THERE! 💪A gritty and resilient performance to get the win on the road! Up the Chels! 🔵 #BreChe GET IN THERE! 💪A gritty and resilient performance to get the win on the road! Up the Chels! 🔵#BreChe https://t.co/Nf79aAuKfY

Meanwhile, Patrice Evra has named two Chelsea stars as the favourites for the Ballon d'Or award this year. Elsewhere, Real Madrid are interested in a Danish defender who plays for the Blues.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on 16th October 2021.

Patrice Evra names Jorginho and N'Golo Kante as the favourites for this year's Ballon d'Or award

Patrice Evra has said Jorginho and N'Golo Kante are the favourites for the 2021 Ballon d'Or award.

Patrice Evra has said that Jorginho and N'Golo Kante are the favourites to win the 2021 Ballon d'Or award.

The former Manchester United star snubbed his friend Cristiano Ronaldo as he named his ideal choice for the award. Evra also claimed that Lionel Messi has not done enough to get his seventh Ballon d'Or award this year. Instead, he named the Chelsea duo as the likeliest to etch their names in the award's history.

Both Jorginho and Kante have been indispensable for the Blues this year. The arrival of Thomas Tuchel rejuvenated Chelsea's fortunes, helping them to the UEFA Champions League title last season. Jorginho went a step further in the summer, winning Euro 2020 with Italy. The Blues midfielder also claimed the UEFA Men's Player of the Year award before lifting the UEFA Super Cup with Chelsea at the start of the season.

Evra believes the Italian, along with his Chelsea teammate Kante, has a better chance of winning the coveted award than Messi.

"In my opinion, this Ballon d’Or is for Kante or Jorginho… I’m sick of giving it to Messi. What did he win last year? Okay, the Copa America. With Barcelona what did he do?” said Evra.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Patrice Evra is sick of seeing Lionel Messi win the Ballon d'Or 😅 Patrice Evra is sick of seeing Lionel Messi win the Ballon d'Or 😅 https://t.co/TocqjWfdSo

Real Madrid interested in Andreas Christensen

Real Madrid are interested in Andreas Christensen.

Real Madrid are interested in Andreas Christensen, according to The Hard Tackle via Defensa Central.

The Danish defender is in the final year of his current contract with Chelsea. The Blues are working to extend his stay at Stamford Bridge, but Christensen is yet to put pen to paper on a new deal. Los Blancos are keeping a close eye on the evolving situation, and want to sign the player for free next summer.

The 25-year-old has become a pivotal figure under Thomas Tuchel at Chelsea. The German manager wants the player to stay amid uncertainties over the futures of Thiago Silva and Antonio Rudiger. The Blues are leaving no stone unturned in tying Christensen down to a new deal, and the player is expected to end speculation by signing across the dotted line soon.

Juventus enter race for Chelsea-target Aurelien Tchouameni

Juventus have entered the race for Aurelien Tchouameni.

Juventus have entered the race for Aurelien Tchouameni, according to The Hard Tackle via Defensa Central.

Also Read

The Frenchman is also wanted by Chelsea and Real Madrid. The Blues have identified the Monaco midfielder as a long-term successor to N'Golo Kante, and are plotting to bring him to Stamford Bridge next year.

However, Juventus could pour water on Chelsea's plans by targeting Tchouameni in January. The Bianconeri want him as a replacement for Weston McKennie.

For more Football related daily news & updates, follow the Sportskeeda Football page now.

Edited by Bhargav