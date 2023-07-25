Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: PSG expecting Blues bid for Kylian Mbappe; club want Michael Olise, and more - July 25, 2023

Chelsea endured a difficult 2022-23 campaign, dropping out of the top four to finish 12th in the Premier League. New manager Mauricio Pochettino is working to assemble a squad to get the club back to their heyday.

Meanwhile, Paris Saint-Germain are expecting an offer from the Blues for superstar striker Kylian Mbappe. Elsewhere, the London giants are interested in Crystal Palace attacker Michael Olise.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on July 25, 2023:

PSG expecting Chelsea bid for Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe is wanted at Stamford Bridge.

PSG believe Chelsea will submit a bid for Kylian Mbappe this summer, according to The Times.

The Parisians are ready to offload the Frenchman this year following his decision not to sign a new deal. The 24-year-old is in the final year of his contract with the Ligue 1 champions, who have no desire to lose him for free. Real Madrid are the favourites for the player’s signature, but the Blues have also joined the race recently.

Pochettino enjoys a cordial relationship with the Frenchman following his recent stint with PSG. The Argentinean manager could be looking for a reunion at Stamford Bridge, but a move could be tough to complete given the lack of Champions League football next season. The London giants also face competition from Saudi Arabian clubs for the player’s signature.

Chelsea want Michael Olise

Michael Olise has admirers at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are interested in Michael Olise, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Blues suffered last season due to their misfiring attack and are putting extra focus on their frontline this summer. Pochettino has welcomed Christopher Nkunku and Nicolas Jackson to his squad but remains on the hunt for more reinforcements.

Olise has emerged as an option, following an impressive rise with Crystal Palace. In his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that the Blues and Manchester City are keeping a close eye on the English youngster right now.

"Another potential Chelsea deal to watch is with Michael Olise at Crystal Palace. He’s considered a big talent and Chelsea are following the situation, while Manchester City are doing the same.

"With Riyad Mahrez leaving for Al Ahli, Olise is one of the players appreciated by Manchester City in that area of the pitch,” wrote Romano.

Romano added that Olise’s £35 million release clause makes him a good option for the London giants, but there are concerns over the player’s fitness.

“Olise has a release clause at Crystal Palace, worth around £35m, which makes him a very tempting option, but he also had a recent injury, and so clubs are waiting to understand how long it will be until he’s back on the pitch,” wrote Romano.

He continued:

"Still, it’s one to watch as Olise is on the list at both Manchester City and Chelsea, with both clubs well informed on his situation. Chelsea are really interested. City are just informed, and he’s one of three names in their list. The player is open to making a top club move, of course.”

Olise could help replace the likes of Kai Havertz and Christian Pulisic.

Blues ready to go all the way for Moises Caicedo

Moises Caicedo is wanted at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are willing to try till the end for Moises Caicedo, according to journalist Rudy Galetti.

The Blues are hot on the heels of the Ecuadorian this summer, with the player also eager to move to Stamford Bridge. However, talks with Brighton & Hove Albion have refused to yield a positive result yet.

Galetti told Give Me Sport that the 21-year-old’s future could be decided this week.

"Mauricio Pochettino's wish to have him in for the pre-season has not been fulfilled, but Chelsea will still try to please their manager by negotiating to the bitter end with Brighton & Hove Albion," said Galetti.

He continued:

"Also this week, again, will be decisive for the future of Caicedo, who already has an agreement with Chelsea and continues to push for the move. The contact is constant between the two clubs, and at any moment, there could be a turning point, positive or negative."

Caicedo could help fill the boots of N’Golo Kante, who left the London giants this summer.