Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: PSG eyeing Levi Colwill; Raheem Sterling not looking to leave, and more - March 1, 2024

Chelsea are preparing to face Brentford at the Gtech Community Stadium on Saturday (March 2) in the Premier League. Mauricio Pochettino’s team are coming off a 3-2 midweek win over Leeds United in the FA Cup fifth round.

Meanwhile, Paris Saint-Germain have their eyes on defender Levi Colwill. Elsewhere, attacker Raheem Sterling is not looking to leave the Blues. On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on March 1, 2024:

PSG eyeing Levi Colwill, according to journalist

Levi Colwill has admirers in Paris.

PSG are keeping a close eye on Levi Colwill, according to French Football expert Jonathan Johnson.

The English defender is an exciting prospect and has showcased his skills at Stamford Bridge this season. Colwill has appeared 31 times across competitions this season for Chelsea, registering one goal and an assist.

In his column for Caught Offside, Johnson said that the Ligue 1 champions consider the 21-year-old as an alternative to Leny Yoro.

“As recently reported by Ben Jacobs, PSG like Levi Colwill of Chelsea and may be prepared to play the long game to get him.

"The former Brighton defender is a player PSG have ear-marked as a potential option in the defensive positions, but he’s probably more of an alternative at the moment to the one they have made their priority, and that’s Leny Yoro,” said Johnson.

He continued:

“Colwill is someone PSG will look to and explore in case they can’t sign Yoro, but I think the idea that they might wait a bit longer is accurate, because he could probably still do with more time to develop at Chelsea. He is a player that PSG are looking at with a view to the long term.”

Yoro has earned rave reviews with his efforts for Lille and is also wanted at Real Madrid.

Raheem Sterling not looking to leave Chelsea, says Fabrizio Romano

Raheem Sterling has struggled to live up to expectations at Stamford Bridge.

Raheem Sterling is not looking to leave Chelsea this year, according to acclaimed transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

The English forward has blow hot and cold since arriving at Stamford Bridge in 2022 from Manchester City. This season, Sterling has eight goals and nine assists in 33 outings across competitions.

Recent reports have suggested that the 29-year-old could be on his way out at the end of the season. The Blues are expected to trigger a mass exodus this summer to help adhere to FFP norms. Sterling has been named among the players to face the axe.

Alternate reports have said that the Englishman has been offered to Saudi Arabian clubs, including Al-Hilal, by intermediaries. However, Romano has refuted those claims, adding that the player remains happy at Stamford Bridge. Sterling’s contract with the club runs till 2027.

Trevoh Chalobah opens up on return form injury

Trevoh Chalobah has suffered with injuries this season.

Trevoh Chalobah has admitted that it was difficult for him to spend an extended time on the sidelines.

The English defender picked up a knock in pre-season and only returned to action this month. He played the full 90 minutes against Leeds United in midweek, helping Chelsea pick up a win.

After the game, Chalobah opened up on his recovery process.

“It’s been a difficult time for me. It is the first time I’m my career I’ve been out for this long and having setback after setback.

"I managed to keep myself focused on the road ahead and have managed to get here after a long few months of rehab. It was good to get 90 minutes, that was my first since pre-season in July. So I’m over the moon right now,” said Chalobah.

The 24-year-old was wanted by Bayern Munich last summer, and his future remains up in the air this year.