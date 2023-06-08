Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Pulisic advised to join Newcastle United; club confident of Moises Caicedo move, and more - June 8, 2023

Chelsea endured a difficult 2022-23 season, finishing 12th in the Premier League. Mauricio Pochettino has been handed the responsibility of taking the club back to their heydays and is expected to invest heavily in the squad this summer.

Meanwhile, Christian Pulisic has been advised to join Newcastle United. Elsewhere, the London giants are confident of securing Moises Caicedo this summer.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on June 8, 2023:

Pulisic advised to join Newcastle United

Christian Pulisic has been advised to move to St. James' Park.

Former Newcastle United goalkeeper Shaka Hislop wants Christian Pulisic to join the Magpies.

The American forward is an isolated figure at Chelsea and is expected to be offloaded this summer. Pulisic has failed to impress recently, and the Blues are likely to cash in on him this year. Despite his lack of form at Stamford Bridge, Pulisic is not short of suitors, especially from Serie A.

Newcastle have also been linked with the 24-year-old of late, with Eddie Howe expected to invest in his attack this summer. Speaking to ESPN, Hislop said no other club finishing in the top half of the Premier League will be interested in Pulisic.

"I think he’d get the management he needs at Newcastle United. Listen, if Newcastle come in for Christian Pulisic, if I have anything to do with advising him, I’m telling him take it," said Hislop.

He continued:

“Let’s remember Christian Pulisic has struggled to establish himself in a team that just finished 12th in the league. And given his stop-start and inconsistencies in English football – even dating back to his later Dortmund days – right now, to get a team finishing in the top-four, top-half of the Premier League, I can’t think of any other."

Hislop pointed out that Eddie Howe could get the best out of Pulisic if he moves to St. James' Park.

"The reason I say he’ll get the management he needs is because I look at what Eddie Howe has done with Almiron. If you look at the wide players at Newcastle, we’re talking Willock or Murphy, Eddie Howe likes utilising that pace," said Hislop.

He added:

"I would have him. I think he fits how Eddie Howe likes to play. He does not bring the kind of ego and will allow himself to be coached, to learn under Eddie Howe. And just as Almiron did, I think he has a significant role to play.”

Pulisic is among many players who could be on their way out of the London giants this summer.

Chelsea confident of Moises Caicedo move

Moises Caicedo is wanted at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are confident of securing the signature of Moises Caicedo this summer, according to Football London.

The Ecuadorian midfielder is a sought-after player following a string of powerful performances with Brighton & Hove Albion. The Blues are looking for midfield reinforcement this summer, with N’Golo Kante close to a departure and Mateo Kovacic’s future also uncertain.

The London giants were hot on the heels of Manuel Ugarte but lost out to Paris Saint-Germain. Chelsea have turned to Caicedo and are bullish about their chances of bringing him to Stamford Bridge. However, the Blues face competition from Arsenal in the race for the 21-year-old.

Blues were worried of Tottenham Hotspur in Mauricio Pochettino pursuit

Chelsea were worried that Tottenham Hotspur would hijack their move for Mauricio Pochettino, according to journalist Matt Law.

The Blues have appointed the Argentinean as their manager, and he will take charge at the start of next month. Pochettino enjoyed an impressive run with Spurs, transforming them into one of the best teams in the league.

Tottenham were also looking for a new manager recently, prompting talks of a move for their former manager. On the Last Word on Spurs Channel, Law said that Spurs had no contact with Pochettino regarding their vacant managerial position.

“What I can tell you to add to that is that Chelsea couldn’t believe it. Chelsea when they started to get really hot on Pochettino were really worried that the call would come from Daniel Levy, and he would tug at the heart strings, and it never came and they were delighted it never came," said Law.

He continued:

“Chelsea are as astonished as Tottenham fans are that Tottenham never went in for Pochettino. But I am assured by people that I trust 100% that there is not even a text message or a WhatsApp.”

Tottenham have since appointed Ange Postecoglou as their next manager.

