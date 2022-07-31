Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: RB Leipzig in talks to sign Timo Werner on loan; Kepa Arrizabalaga close to joining Napoli, and more - July 31, 2022

Chelsea are working to improve their squad before the end of the summer. Manager Thomas Tuchel has brought in Raheem Sterling and Kalidoi Koulibaly so far but remains in the hunt for more reinforcements.

Meanwhile, RB Leipzig are in talks to sign Timo Werner on loan. Elsewhere, Kepa Arrizabalaga is close to joining Napoli this summer. On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on July 31, 2022:

RB Leipzig in talks to sign Timo Werner on loan

Timo Werner could return to RB Leipzig this summer.

RB Leipzig are preparing to secure a loan move for Timo Werner, according to 90 Min.

The German forward has cut a sorry figure since joining Chelsea in 2020. The 26-year-old has become a peripheral figure under Tuchel and is yearning for a fresh start. Despite the departure of Romelu Lukaku to Inter Milan this summer, Werner is not guaranteed a place in the starting XI.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #CFC



Newcastle have not opened direct talks to sign Timo, as of today. Chelsea are prepared to let Timo Werner leave on loan and it could also include a buy option. He's in both Juventus and RB Leipzig lists, nothing close to be completed yet.Newcastle have not opened direct talks to sign Timo, as of today. Chelsea are prepared to let Timo Werner leave on loan and it could also include a buy option. He's in both Juventus and RB Leipzig lists, nothing close to be completed yet. 🇩🇪 #CFC Newcastle have not opened direct talks to sign Timo, as of today.

Leipzig are ready to take their former player back and have already initiated contact with the German to facilitate a move.

The Blues are willing to let him leave on loan, but the 26-year-old may have to take a pay cut for the deal to materialise. Werner is ready to slash his wages to return to his old hunting ground.

Kepa Arrizabalaga close to joining Napoli

Kepa Arrizabalaga could be on his way to Italy.

Kepa Arrizabalaga is inching closer to a move to Napoli, according to Gianluca Di Marzio via The Hard Tackle. The Serie A side are locked in talks with Chelsea to take the Spanish goalkeeper on loan for next season. The Blues will pay a chunk of the 27-year-old's salary.

Vince™ @Blue_Footy



~ @DiMarzio Chelsea and Napoli are close to reaching an agreement for the loan of Kepa Arrizabalaga. The Blues are expected to pay three quarters of the Spanish goalkeeper's salary. Chelsea and Napoli are close to reaching an agreement for the loan of Kepa Arrizabalaga. The Blues are expected to pay three quarters of the Spanish goalkeeper's salary. ~ @DiMarzio

Kepa has struggled for game time at Stamford Bridge since the arrival of Edouard Mendy. The Spaniard is frustrated by the lack of opportunities and wants to move in search of greener pastures. Napoli are eager to take him to Italy as they seek a replacement for David Ospina.

Chelsea interested in Josko Gvardiol

Josko Gvardiol has admirers at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are interested in RB Leipzig defender Josko Gvardiol, according to acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano. The 20-year-old is the next big talent to emerge out of the Bundesliga club and is already turning heads around Europe.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Romano said that Tuchel is fond of Gvardiol, but added that a deal is next to impossible to complete, as Leipzig are not looking to sell him.

"Gvardiol is one of the top names on (Chelsea’s) list — Thomas Tuchel is in love with this player. Let me say that he’s option number one in the list, but as of today, the situation on Leipzig’s side is still the same — they have no intention at all to sell Gvardiol this summer. So, it is going to be more than complicated," said Romano.

He added:

“For Fofana, it’s difficult, but you can negotiate. For Gvardiol, it’s not even the case. He’s considered untouchable by Leipzig, so Chelsea would need a miracle to sign Gvardiol. At the moment, it’s more than difficult because Leipzig don’t want to sell the player. But Chelsea tried, and let’s see if something can happen."

