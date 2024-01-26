Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Reece James backed for Etihad move; Blues sent Thiago Silva advice, and more - January 26, 2024

Chelsea welcome Aston Villa to Stamford Bridge on Friday (January 26) in the FA Cup fourth round. Mauricio Pochettino’s team are coming off a resounding 6-1 EFL Cup semifinal win over Middlesbrough at home.

Meanwhile, captain Reece James has been backed to join Manchester City. Elsewhere, the Blues have been urged to sign more players like the experienced centre-back Thiago Silva.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on January 26, 2024:

Reece James backed for Etihad move

Reece James’ future at Stamford Bridge remains up in the air.

Reece James is likely to join Manchester City as a long-term replacement for Kyle Walker, according to journalist Martin Lipton.

The English right-back is struggling with injury woes at Stamford Bridge, and speculation is ripe about his future. Chelsea have a record of cashing in on academy graduates to raise funds. Conor Gallagher is another former youth player whose future also remains up in the air.

On Last Word on Spurs podcast, Lipton saaid that both James and Gallagher could be offloaded by 2025.

“If Chelsea identify a new player they really need and the only way to make those numbers add up is to sell Gallagher, then it’s not inconceivable in the next week. It’s more likely in the summer,” said Lipton.

He continued:

“I think that within the next 18 months both Gallagher and James will have been sold by Chelsea and James will go to Man City as the replacement for Walker.

"The new owners have never seen James play well, and if they can get £80m for him, they will.”

James has missed 52 games since the start of last season due to injuries.

Chelsea sent Thiago Silva advice

Thiago Silva remains a rock at the back for Mauricio Pochettino.

Former Chelsea midfielder Scott Parker has lavished praise on Thiago Silva. The 39-year-old defender remains a mainstay in Mauricio Pochettino’s defence this season, appearing 24 times across competitions, including 22 starts.

His presence has provided much-needed stability to a relatively young and inexperienced side. However, the Brazilian is scheduled to become a free agent this summer.

Parker told Ladbrokes Fanzone that the Blues should bring in similar experienced heads to guide the younger players.

“Thiago Silva’s longevity is extraordinary. I was only having this conversation with my son the other day; the fact that, one, he’s still playing, but two, the fact he’s playing at the top end of Premier League football, at the level he’s at. It’s pretty special, and it shows the quality of the man,” said Parker.

He continued:

“I do think that’s possibly the area in which Chelsea could strengthen, though; bringing in more experience to help these younger players in getting over the line; that’s key for Chelsea now.”

Silva remains linked with a return to former club Fluminense this summer.

Blues refused to pay €23 million for Gabriel Moscardo

Chelsea missed out on Gabriel Moscardo, as they refused to meet Corinthians’ asking price for the player, as per transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

The Brazilian midfielder is a rising star in South American football and has turned heads at multiple clubs across Europe. The Blues are also among his admirers, but Moscardo looks all set to join Paris Saint-Germain instead.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that the London giants offered less than €22-23 million for the 18-year-old, and their proposal was subsequently rejected.

“Chelsea were also interested in Gabriel Moscardo back in August, but they never wanted to spend €22/23m fee for the talented young midfielder, who is now joining PSG,” said Romano.

He continued:

“Chelsea’s plan was to offer way less and Corinthians rejected, so it was never close or almost done. PSG chief Luis Campos made the difference for Moscardo, he travelled to Brazil to scout Moscardo in person and to open negotiations for the Brazilian wonderkid.”

Chelsea are well stocked in midfield at the moment but could regret missing out on Moscardo.