Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Serie A duo end pursuit of Blues star; club ready offer for Barcelona ace, and more - 6 February 2022

Chelsea progressed to the fifth round of the FA Cup after seeing off a spirited Plymouth Argyle side on Saturday. The London side had to rely on a winner from Marcos Alonso in extra time to win the game 2-1.

Meanwhile, Inter Milan and Juventus have ended their pursuit of Antonio Rudiger. Elsewhere, the Blues are preparing an offer for a Barcelona defender.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on 6th February 2022.

Inter Milan and Juventus end pursuit of Antonio Rudiger

Inter Milan and Juventus have ended their pursuit of Antonio Rudiger, according to The Hard Tackle via Calciomercato. The German defender is in the final six months of his current deal with Chelsea. He is expected to leave Stamford Bridge after turning down an offer to extend his association with the London side.

Rudiger has enjoyed a new lease of life since the arrival of Thomas Tuchel at the start of 2021. The 28-year-old has established himself as one of the pillars of the Blues' backline, and is now an indispensable part of Tuchel's starting lineup. His exploits have generated interest in his services from clubs around Europe.

The Blues have allowed Rudiger to run down his contract, and could now lose him for free this summer. The Premier League giants are desperate to keep him at Stamford Bridge.

However, they are yet to present the German with an offer of his liking. The 28-year-old wants to be among the highest earners at Chelsea, and has so far rejected the improved wages (around £200,000 per week) offered by the club.

Inter Milan and Juventus were previously among the clubs eager to sign him on a Bosman deal this summer. However, the Serie A duo are having second thoughts about pursuing the German.

Both clubs are going through financial woes, and might not be able to afford Rudiger's wages. The Bianconeri and the Nerazzurri both have fairly settled backlines, so reinforcement in defence are not a priority. As such, they have decided to leave the race for the 28-year-old.

Chelsea ready offer for Ronald Araujo

Chelsea are preparing an offer for Ronald Araujo.

Chelsea are preparing an offer for Ronald Araujo, according to The Hard Tackle via Sport.

The London side have identified the Uruguayan as the perfect replacement for Antonio Rudiger. The 22-year-old is in the final 18 months of his current contract with Barcelona. Araujo has turned down the initial offer of extension from the Blaugrana, as he is unimpressed with the terms offered.

The Blues are ready to intervene, and prise the Uruguayan away with a lucrative salary package. However, the player is also wanted by Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United. Barcelona are expected to return with an improved offer, with the 22-year-old also eager to remain at the Camp Nou.

The Blues reportedly offered him annual wages of €3 million, but are ready to offer double of what the Blaugrana would pay him.

Tottenham Hotspur tipped to sign Cesar Azpilicueta

Kevin Phillips has backed Tottenham Hotspurs to sign Cesar Azpilicueta.

Former Sunderland striker Kevin Phillips has backed Tottenham Hotspur to sign Cesar Azpilicueta. The Spaniard is in the final six months of his current contract with the Blues, and is expected to leave Stamford Bridge this summer.

Speaking to Football Insider, Phillips said that Spurs manager Antonio Conte could be interested in the 32-year-old.

“100 per cent, Conte will be interested. I’m certain of it because Azpilicueta is a player whom he knows and a player who did well for him. He has been so consistent since coming to the Premier League. You know what you are going to get from him,” said Phillips.

“He's a leader as well, and that’s something Spurs perhaps lack. I think Conte would love to sign a player of his experience. If things don’t work out at Chelsea, I would not be surprised if Azpilicueta crossed London to join Spurs. It’d be a shock, but I don’t think it’s impossible,” continued Phillips.

It remains to be seen where the Spanish veteran lands up at this summer.

Edited by Bhargav