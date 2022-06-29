Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Thiago Silva wants PSG superstar at Stamford Bridge; Blues interested in Manchester City full-back, and more - June 29, 2022

Chelsea are preparing to strengthen their squad this summer. Manager Thomas Tuchel failed to meet expectations last season and is likely to make a few changes to his roster ahead of the new campaign.

Meanwhile, Thiago Silva wants a Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar to join him at Stamford Bridge. Elsewhere, the Blues are interested in a Manchester City full-back.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on June 29, 2022:

Thiago Silva wants Neymar at Stamford Bridge

Neymar could be on the move this summer,

Thiago Silva wants Neymar to move to Stamford Bridge this summer. The PSG superstar’s future is up in the air ahead of the new season. The 30-year-old has blown hot and cold with the Parisians, who have run out of patience with him.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Thiago Silva wants to see Neymar at Chelsea Thiago Silva wants to see Neymar at Chelsea 👀🇧🇷 https://t.co/cOd3ChsZVB

The Blues are among the clubs linked with a move for the player. Silva was asked about his countryman’s future, while on holiday in Brazil. The 37-year-old revealed that he would love to have Neymar in London.

“He has to go to Chelsea. If it happens, it will be for the best. He needs no comments. … So far, I don’t know anything, but I hope it comes to fruition,” said Silva.

Chelsea interested in Oleksandr Zinchenko

Oleksandr Zinchenko has admirers at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are interested in Oleksandr Zinchenko, according to The Daily Mail via Caught Offside.

The Ukrainian full-back is likely to leave the Etihad this summer. Zinchenko, 25, has struggled for first-team opportunities under manager Pep Guardiola, despite performing admirably whenever called upon. Starting just ten Premier League games last season, he's eager to leave in search of greener pastures.

Everton and Arsenal are already fighting for his signature, and the Blues have now joined the fray. Tuchel could lose both Cesar Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso this summer, so Zinchenko could be a stellar replacement. The Ukrainian’s ability to play as a defensive midfielder could also bode well for the German manager. City could let Zinchenko leave for £30 million.

Andreas Christensen bids adieu to Blues

Andreas Christensen is set to leave Stamford Bridge as a free agent.

Andreas Christensen has penned a heartfelt goodbye note to Chelsea on social media.

The Danish defender’s contract with the Blues expires at the end of the month, and he has opted to leave London. Barcelona have secured his signature but are yet to make his move official.

Daniel Childs @SonOfChelsea “I was a young boy at Chelsea with all the hopes and fears of a player starting his career. Mentally the last few months have been tough..



"I’m not the most talkative person so sometimes people don’t understand how much the club and the fans mean to me".



- Andreas Christensen “I was a young boy at Chelsea with all the hopes and fears of a player starting his career. Mentally the last few months have been tough.. "I’m not the most talkative person so sometimes people don’t understand how much the club and the fans mean to me". - Andreas Christensen https://t.co/utgj3U63d9

Christensen confirmed that he's leaving the London giants via social media and also expressed his gratitude to the club.

"Thank you for everything. At the age of 16, I had to make the difficult decision to leave Denmark. There was only one option for me, and that was Chelsea. From the moment I arrived, I was made to feel at home. I am grateful to Jim Fraser and Neil Bath, who immediately took me in as part of their family,” wrote Christensen.

He continued:

"Some of my proudest moments at the club were when we won the FA Youth Cup and the UEFA Youth League. It was a special group of young players that I was proud to have as teammates. Last year, it was my proudest moment as a player and as a team, when we lifted the Champions League in Porto.”

Christensen added:

"At Chelsea, I was a young kid with all the hopes and fears of a player starting his career. I am grateful to the whole club for making my dream come true. After spending ten incredible years at this club, I felt it was the right time for a new start for me and my family. Mentally, the last few months have been tough, as leaving this club and the fans has not been an easy decision.”

