Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Thierry Henry questions Romelu Lukaku signing; Blues interested in Bayern Munich ace, and more - 24 February 2022

Thierry Henry questions Romelu Lukaku signing

Thierry Henry has questioned Chelsea’s decision to bring back Romelu Lukaku last summer. The Belgian arrived at Stamford Bridge on a club-record £97.5 million transfer. Having helped Inter Milan win Serie A last season, the 28-year-old was expected to take the Premier League by storm.

Unfortunately, Lukaku has cut a sorry figure so far, while he has been hounded by controversies off-field. Henry worked closely with the 28-year-old during his tenure with the Belgian national team, and feels it is a marriage marred from the start.

Speaking on CBS, the Frenchman pointed out that it is not easy for Lukaku to adapt to Chelsea’s style of play.

“Right from the start, I raised a question to myself: would he fit into this team? For Rom to adapt to the way Chelsea play, it takes time; it’s not an easy one,” said Henry.

Henry also reflected on Lukaku’s seven-touch outing against Crystal Palace, admitting it was not expected. The Frenchman also questioned the club’s decision to buy him when they don’t play to his strengths.

“Is it normal that he only has seven touches (against Crystal Palace)? No, that’s also not normal, regardless if the coach likes you or not. That shouldn’t happen. They need to move forward on that, but it’s a tough one to read. I’ll be honest with you, I don’t know how that happens in 90 minutes. But what’s the solution?” said Henry.

The Frenchman believes Lukaku should make an effort to get more involved in the Blues’ pressing game by being a bit mobile. Nevertheless, he is critical of the club for signing a striker who is not conducive to their style of play, saying:

“The solution is for him to find a solution to make sure he can adapt to the way they play. They like to press, to be active and to change the front three. He likes to stay in the middle, so it makes it very difficult for him to adapt to the situation. But again, why did you go and get him?” wondered Henry.

Lukaku made a bright start on his return to Stamford Bridge, but has managed only ten strikes in 28 games across competitions.

Chelsea interested in Serge Gnabry

Serge Gnabry is generating interest from the Premier League.

Chelsea are interested in Serge Gnabry, according to The Hard Tackle via Sport Bild.

The German attacker has been outstanding for Bayern Munich in recent seasons. However, his current contract expires next summer, and talks of an extension have hit a roadblock over the player’s wage demands.

Gnabry has bagged 59 goals and 39 games in over 150 games across competitions for Bayern. That includes 12 goals and nine assists across competitions in 31 games this season.

The Blues are monitoring Gnabry’s contract situation with interest. Tuchel is expected to invest in his attack this summer, considering the poor form of Christian Pulisic and Callum Hudson-Odoi. The American could leave Stamford Bridge this summer, and the London side are planning to replace him with Gnabry.

The manager would love to have Gnabry in his squad, ideally on a free transfer in 2023. However, there’s intense competition for the 26-year-old’s signature, with Manchester United, Real Madrid and Barcelona among his admirers.

Thiago Silva ‘living a dream’ at Stamford Bridge

Thiago Silva has been rock-solid since arriving in the Premier League two years ago.

Thiago Silva is relishing the adulation from fans at Chelsea. The Brazilian was serenaded by the crowd at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday, with fans signing his name during the UEFA Champions League win over Lille.

Speaking after the game, Silva couldn’t mask his happiness, saying that he is 'living a dream' with the Blues.

“I feel like I'm living a dream here at Chelsea. I wasn't expecting something like that. The fans are always singing my name. It's magic; it's a dream. I'm really proud to play here for Chelsea and their supporters,” said Silva.

Contracted with the club till 2023, the 37-year-old has bagged five goals, including three this season, and two assists in 64 games across competitions. Silva could win a fourth trophy at the club on Sunday.

