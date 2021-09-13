Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Thomas Tuchel admits interest in French star; Blues monitoring Ajax defender, and more - 12th September 2021

Chelsea continued their brilliant start to the new season with a resounding 3-0 victory over Aston Villa on Saturday.

Romelu Lukaku scored a brace, further justifying the Blues’ decision to break the bank for him this summer. Thomas Tuchel’s wards rose to second in the Premier League table, as a result, and are ready to lay siege to the coveted title.

Meanwhile, off the field, Thomas Tuchel has admitted Chelsea’s interest in a French star. The Blues are monitoring a 20-year-old Ajax defender who is also wanted by Tottenham Hotspur. On that note, let’s take a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on 12 September 2021.

Thomas Tuchel admits interest in Jules Kounde

Thomas Tuchel has revealed Chelsea attempted to sign Jules Kounde in the summer.

Thomas Tuchel has confirmed Chelsea’s interest in Jules Kounde. The Blues were very close to securing the French defender this summer before a breakdown in negotiations at the eleventh hour forced them to abandon the move. The Premier League giants were left unimpressed after Sevilla raised their asking price for the player.

Chelsea are willing to revisit the deal if the La Liga giants drop their valuation of Kounde to €50 million in January. The Blues remain interested in the player, who also wants to join the London side. In a recent interview, Tuchel shed light on this summer’s failed move. The German manager also revealed that he was happy with the squad, regardless of the failure to land Kounde, saying:

“Marina (Granovskaia, the club manager) was in charge of that. We were in contact, and Petr Cech (technical and performance advisor) was in contact as well. We three knew the whole situation. We knew things could happen, but they could come late."

“We were also aware that nothing could happen. I told everyone that I would still be happy, even if we couldn’t bring in a player. We would find the solution within the team. But it was clear that we tried to do Koundé and Saul, but it was very, very late during this transfer window,” admitted Tuchel.

Chelsea monitoring Jurrien Timber

Chelsea are interested in Jurrien Timber.

Chelsea are keeping a close eye on Jurrien Timber, according to 90 Min. The Ajax defender enjoyed a brilliant 2020-21 campaign with the Dutch giants, earning rave reviews with his performances. The Blues are among a host of clubs currently tracking the player, including Tottenham Hotspur and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

The 20-year-old’s current deal expires in 2024, so prising him away from Ajax will not be easy. However, both Premier League sides have been tracking him for almost two years now. Chelsea are sweating on the future of Antonio Rudiger, and could also opt for Timber as the German’s replacement.

Romelu Lukaku delighted after Aston Villa win

Romelu Lukaku scored his first goal for Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

Romelu Lukaku has hit the ground running since making his much-publicised return to Chelsea. The Belgian has already found the back of the net thrice this season, including two goals on Saturday that helped Chelsea down Aston Villa.

Speaking after the game, Lukaku struggled to contain his excitement after scoring a goal at Stamford Bridge.

“(I) waited (for his first goal at Stamford Bridge), you know; it’s my dream since I was 11. I worked hard for this moment, but you know, I’m very happy with the win” said Lukaku.

