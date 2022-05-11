Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Thomas Tuchel interested in RB Leipzig attacker; Blues receive boost in pursuit of Sevilla defender, and more - 11 May 2022

Chelsea will travel to Eland Road on Wednesday to face Leeds United in the Premier League. The Blues, leading Arsenal by a solitary point, are desperate for all three points to stay in third place in the league table.

Meanwhile, manager Thomas Tuchel is interested in a RB Leipzig attacker. Elsewhere, the north London team have received a boost in their pursuit of a Sevilla defender.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on 11 May 2022:

Thomas Tuchel interested in Christopher Nkunku

Christopher Nkunku is wanted at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are keeping a close eye on Christopher Nkunku, according to journalist Florian Plettenberg. The French attacker has been in blistering form this season for RB Leipzig. His steady rise has garnered attention from clubs around Europe, including the Blues.

Nkunku is leading Leipzig's charge for a top-four finish. The 24-year-old has scored 34 times in 50 appearances this season. His form has impressed Tuchel, who wants to bring the Frenchman to Stamford Bridge this summer.

The German manager is overseeing a disappointing campaign at the club. Chelsea failed to make a mark in the UEFA Champions League this season and have long left the Premier League title race. Their misfiring forwards have been their bane, with Romelu Lukaku’s acquisition already looking like a costly mistake.

The Belgian has been a disappointment since returning to Stamford Bridge last summer, scoring just 14 times across competitions, so Tuchel is planning to make amends. Nkunku is among the candidates shortlisted to lead the Blues' attack next season, although prising him away from Leipzig would be tough.

The Frenchman's value has skyrocketed, thanks to his performances this season, and he is likely to cost a fortune. The Blues will also have to ward off competition from potential suitors, including Manchester United, to get their man. Meanwhile, Leipzig want to extend his stay at the club and have even offered the 24-year-old a new deal.

Chelsea receive boost in Jules Kounde pursuit

Jules Kounde (left) could be on the move this summer.

Chelsea have received a boost in their pursuit of Jules Kounde, according to journalist Rudy Galetti.

The French defender is a long-term target for the Blues, who are in the market for a new defender this summer. Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen are both set to leave on Bosman moves, so Kounde has been shortlisted to address the situation.

Sevilla played hardball during negotiations for the 23-year-old last summer, but Tuchel wants to try again this year. It's now reported that Kounde wants to leave the La Liga side this summer, which could help the London giants finally get their man.

Conor Gallagher wins Crystal Palace 'Player of the Season' award

Conor Gallagher (right) has been outstanding for Crystal Palace this season.

Conor Gallagher has won the Crystal Palace 'Player of the Season' award. The Chelsea midfielder has enjoyed a brilliant loan spell with the Eagles and is expected to fight for a first-team place at Stamford Bridge next season.

Speaking after winning the award, Gallagher expressed his gratitude to everyone associated with the club. He said:

"Its massive. Honestly, from the bottom of my heart, I can’t thank the fans enough. You’ve been brilliant from the first day, and I've loved every minute of playing for Crystal Palace."

He continued:

"I want to thank the players and the staff as well, because they’ve been unreal. I really appreciate it, so thank you so much. There have been a few highlights; it’s hard to pick one. But Manchester City, that win there and scoring was an amazing feeling."

He has scored eight times in 36 appearances across competitions this season. He also made his senior debut for England, making three appearances.

