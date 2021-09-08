Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Thomas Tuchel phone call helped convince Saul to join the Blues, club preparing to return for French defender, and more - 7th September 2021

Chelsea are ready to fight for the Premier League this season. Thomas Tuchel has gathered enough firepower to mount a title challenge, adding Romelu Lukaku and Saul Niguez to an already impressive squad. The Blues have won the Champions League and the UEFA Super Cup under the German and now want the league title.

On that note, let's take a look at the key Chelsea transfer news from 7 September 2021.

Thomas Tuchel phone call helped convince Saul to join Chelsea

Thomas Tuchel called up Saul Niguez to convince him to join Chelsea.

A phone call from Thomas Tuchel convinced Saul Niguez to join Chelsea, according to Metro via Goal. The Blues managed to convince the Spaniard to make the move to Stamford Bridge on transfer deadline day. Saul has joined the Premier League giants on loan and the London side will have the option of signing him permanently for £30m.

The Spaniard brings a winning pedigree to the club, having lifted the La Liga title, two UEFA Europa Leagues, and the Copa Del Rey during his time with Atletico Madrid.

Chelsea faced severe competition from Manchester United for Saul’s services and had to rely on their manager to make a difference during the negotiations. Thomas Tuchel reportedly spoke to the Spaniard and informed the player that he would be deployed as a central midfielder at Stamford Bridge.

Saul has had to fill out at different positions in the Atletico Madrid team under Diego Simeone. However, the German manager assured the Spaniard he would be handed his preferred role at the center of the park. That promise ultimately helped tilt the tide in Chelsea’s favor and convinced Saul to join the Blues.

Blues preparing to return for Jules Kounde

Chelsea will try to sign Jules Kounde in January or next summer.

Chelsea are preparing to return for Jules Kounde in January or the summer of 2022, according to Caught Offside via London Evening Standard. The Blues were close to securing the Frenchman’s services this summer before Sevilla altered their demands in the penultimate week of August.

Thomas Tuchel was forced to abandon his pursuit of the player, but the German manager has retained his interest in Kounde.

Chelsea intend to return for the Frenchman, either in the winter transfer window or before the start of next season. Tuchel is adamant that Kounde is the final piece of his defensive puzzle and is ready to make another attempt to bring the La Liga star to Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea star hints at contract renewal at Stamford Bridge

Andreas Christensen says he is happy at Stamford Bridge.

Andreas Christensen has provided positive feedback regarding his contract extension. The Danish defender is in the final 12 months of his current deal with Chelsea and the Blues are working to tie him down to a new contract.

Speaking to Danish news outlet Ekstra Bladet, as relayed by The Express, Christensen revealed that he was happy at Stamford Bridge.

“We have won the Champions League and the Super Cup. I am very happy to be at this club and feel Chelsea are the right place to be in England,” said Christensen.

