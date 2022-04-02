Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Thomas Tuchel ready to offload striker duo; N'Golo Kante turned down PSG, and more - 2 April 2022

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel is preparing to face Brentford. The Blues will look to stay in the Premier League title race with a win over Brentford on Saturday. The Blues are currently third in the standings, 11 points behind leaders Manchester City.

Meanwhile, Tuchel is ready to offload Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner this summer. Elsewhere, N'Golo Kante turned down Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) this January.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on 2nd April 2022:

Thomas Tuchel ready to offload Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner

Romelu Lukaku is likely to leave Chelsea this summer.

Thomas Tuchel is planning to sell Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner this summer, according to Football Insider. Both players have failed to strike a chord this season. The London giants have run out of patience with the duo and could cash in on them at the end of the season.

Lukaku's second coming at Stamford Bridge has hardly been rosy. The Belgian was expected to help Tuchel's team mount a title challenge this season. Sadly, the 28-year-old has been a disappointment so far, scoring just 12 times across competitions. He has dropped down the pecking order of late, with Tuchel preferring Kai Havertz as a false nine.

Werner has been equally poor this season, scoring seven times across competitions. The German arrived with a lot of expectations from RB Leipzig in 2020. However, the 26-year-old has been a shadow of his former self at Stamford Bridge. He has struggled for chances since Lukaku's arrival last summer and is ready to leave in search of regular football.

Vince™ @Blue_Footy Thomas Tuchel wants Chelsea to offload Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner this summer.



{Football Insider} Thomas Tuchel wants Chelsea to offload Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner this summer.{Football Insider}

Werner's contract runs till 2025, while Lukaku signed a five-year deal last summer. However, Chelsea are ready to offload both players this summer. Tuchel wants a new world-class number nine to lead his line next summer. The Blues are planning to cash in on the two forwards, who have scored just five times in over 30 league games this season, to help fund new striking options.

However, the London side might struggle to find buyers for the duo, given the enormous transfer fees likely to be involved. Lukaku is wanted at the Parc des Princes, with PSG preparing for the impending departure of Kylian Mbappe. Werner, meanwhile, could be planning a return to the Bundesliga.

N'Golo Kante turned down PSG in January

N'Golo Kante has admirers at PSG.

N'Golo Kante turned down PSG in January, according to The Express via Le Parisien.

The Frenchman has easily been one of the best midfielders in the world in the last few years. The 31-year-old has enjoyed tremendous success with Chelsea and remains an integral part of Tuchel's side. His consistent performances have earned him admirers all around the world, including the Parc des Princes.

The Parisians are always on the lookout for top talent and have had their eyes on Kante for a while. The Ligue 1 giants attempted to prise him away in January this year. However, the Frenchman did not respond to their phone call, as he's happy at Stamford Bridge. The 31-year-old's contract expires next summer, so the French giants could be tempted to try again in the summer.

Chelsea willing to let Cesar Azpilicueta join Barcelona

Cesar Azpilicueta is wanted at the Camp Nou.

Chelsea could be willing to let Cesar Azpilicueta join Barcelona on a Bosman move this summer, according to Barca Universal via Fichajes.

The Spaniard is in the final few months of his current contract with the London side, and talks of an extension have not been fruitful so far. However, Tuchel recently revealed that a one-year extension was automatically triggered after Azpilicueta registered a predefined number of appearances.

That would supposedly be a blow to the Bolaugrana's' plans, as they will no longer be able to sign the Spaniard on a Bosman move. However, the report says that he Blues might not activate the clause and could allow Azpilicueta to leave for free if he asks for it. That will be the Premier League giants' way of honouring a player who has spent ten seasons at Stamford Bridge.

Edited by Bhargav