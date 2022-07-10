Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Thomas Tuchel unlikely to prioritise Cristiano Ronaldo move, says former player; Blues agree £45.7 million deal to sign Manchester City forward, and more - July 10, 2022

Chelsea are working to add more quality to their roster this summer. Manager Thomas Tuchel is looking to fight for the Premier League next season after finishing third last campaign.

Meanwhile, former Aston Villa striker Gabriel Agbonlahor believes Tuchel might not prioritise a move for Cristiano Ronaldo this summer. Elsewhere, the Blues have reportedly agreed a £47.5 million deal with Manchester City to sign Raheem Sterling.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on July 10, 2022:

Thomas Tuchel unlikely to prioritise Cristiano Ronaldo move, says Gabriel Agbonlahor

Cristiano Ronaldo could be on the move this summer.

Gabriel Agbonlahor believes Thomas Tuchel would prefer Raheem Sterling and Raphinha ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese is expected to leave Manchester United this summer, and Chelsea have been linked with a move for the 37-year-old.

Speaking to Football Insider, Agbonlahor said it is the new Blues owners who are pushing for Ronaldo and than Tuchel.

“For me, if you’re a Chelsea fan you would rather have Sterling and Raphinha over Ronaldo. Sterling’s quick; he can press, score goals. Raphinha’s the same. They’ve got more legs. Ronaldo, yes, he scored goals last season, but there were games where he offered nothing at all apart from getting a goal," said Agbonlahor.

He added:

"I think Thomas Tuchel’s targets will be Sterling and Raphinha, and maybe the owner is looking at it and thinking ‘I want a bit of Ronaldo at Chelsea’. It’s a bit of a strange one, and it’s disappointing from Ronaldo. He’s definitely ruining his legacy to jump ship from a club he only joined last summer. It’s the Ronaldo show.”

Chelsea reportedly agree £47.5 million deal to sign Raheem Sterling

Raheem Sterling will ply his trade at Stamford Bridge next season.

Chelsea have agreed a £47.5 million deal with Manchester City to sign Raheem Sterling, according to The Athletic.

The Englishman is surplus to requirements at the Etihad, and the Blues are ready to offer him a new home. Sterling has already agreed personal terms with the Blues for a five-year contract, with the option of an additional year.

The London giants are working to schedule a medical for the 27-year-old. Once the formalities are complete, he's likely to meet up with his new teammates for the pre-season tour. Sterling has registered 131 goals from 339 games across competitions for the Cityzens over seven seasons.

Blues prepare €9.5 million salary package for Kalidou Koulibaly

Kalidou Koulibaly (right) is wanted at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues are ready to offer Kalidou Koulibaly an annual salary of €9.5 million, according to La Repubblica via Caught Offside. The Senegalese defender has entered the final year of his contract with Napoli. With the 31-year-old not planning to extend his stay, the Serie A giants are willing to cash in on him this year.

The Blues are eager to secure his signature as they look to address the void left at the back by the departures of Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen. Juventus are also monitoring Koulibaly with interest, but their salary offer is €3 million less than the London giants'. As such, a move to Stamford Bridge could be on the cards for the Senegalese.

