Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Thomas Tuchel wants Andreas Christensen to stay; Newcastle United interested in Antonio Rudiger, and more - 9 March 2022

Chelsea are lagging behind in the Premier League title race. The London giants are currently third in the league table, 16 points behind leaders Manchester City. However, the Blues have two games in hand.

Meanwhile, Blues manager Thomas Tuchel wants Andreas Christensen to stay at Stamford Bridge. Elsewhere, Newcastle United are interested in Antonio Rudiger. On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on 9th March 2022:

Thomas Tuchel wants Andreas Christensen to stay

Andreas Christensen (left) is likely to leave Stamford Bridge this summer.

Thomas Tuchel wants Andreas Christensen to stay at Stamford Bridge. The Danish defender is in the final months of his current deal. Chelsea have failed to convince him to sign a new contract. Barcelona are among the clubs interested in his services.

Speaking at his press conference, Tuchel admitted that the Blues would have to consider the possibility of Christensen’s departure.

“The situation with Andreas has been clear for many weeks; we are not happy about it because we - club representatives and I - think it's best for him to stay; we rely heavily on him. He has not signed yet, so you cannot not communicate. This is a signal to us, and communication from his side is that he has not signed up until now,” said Tuchel.

He continued:

“We have to consider the possibility he will leave us. Will we like it? No. Will we live with it? Yes. Things are not personal; they never should be; this can happen, but I have no further information that I don't want to share. He is still our player; we will do what is best for us until his contract ends. He is a Chelsea player; that's the point. He knows we appreciate him a lot."

Tuchel added that Christensen was part of a perfect setup and has urged him to become a legend at Stamford Bridge.

"I think this is a crucial point of his Chelsea career. It's a crucial point where he is at the perfect age, in the perfect moment, the system in which we play, the guys who play at his side - considering all these circumstances, this is the decisive moment for him to step up and be a huge Chelsea player for the next years,” said Tuchel.

He continued:

"If he decides otherwise, I will not take it personally - it doesn't matter if I understand him or not - but I will treat him as my player until the very last day,” said Tuchel.

Christensen has played over 150 games for the Blues but looks set to depart the club on a free transfer this summer. He is widely tipped to join Barcelona.

Newcastle United interested in Antonio Rudiger

Antonio Rudiger is wanted at St. Jame’s Park.

Newcastle United have joined the race to sign Antonio Rudiger, according to The Hard Tackle via The Telegraph. The German defender’s current contract with Chelsea is set to expire this summer. There’s already a beeline for his services, as he could be available for free. The Magpies have now joined the fray.

Newcastle are preparing to invest heavily in the summer to get themselves back on track. A new defender is high up on their agenda. Rudiger is their preferred choice, and the Magpies certainly have the resources to fulfil his wage demands. However, it remains to be seen whether the German would be open to the move.

Real Madrid and PSG are also reportedly interested in his services, so the Magpies have their task cut out.

Jamie Carragher believes next Chelsea owner could struggle to replicate success

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher believes the next Blues owner could struggle to match the success achieved under Roman Abramovich. The Russian recently put the Blues up for sale after his country’s invasion of Ukraine.

Speaking to CBS Sports, Carragher said that Abramovich’s willingness to accept financial losses sets him apart.

“I think whoever comes in and takes over from Roman Abramovich will find it very difficult to replicate the success that they’ve had. You may find someone who is willing to put in the same money, but it’s the losses Chelsea have had that an owner is prepared to take,” said Carragher.

He continued:

“Chelsea had that in Roman Abramovich, and it will be difficult to get another owner like that, and that’s why I think it will be difficult for them to match the standards they have had for the last 20 or so years; he’s been there."

