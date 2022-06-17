Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Thomas Tuchel wants Bayern Munich striker as Romelu Lukaku replacement; Blues face Manchester United competition for Juventus midfielder, and more - June 17, 2022

Chelsea are looking to invest in their squad this summer after a less than impressive season.

The London giants failed to mount a title challenge, finishing in third place. The holders were also knocked out of the UEFA Champions League in the quarterfinals by eventual winners Real Madrid. The Blues lost to Liverpool in the Carabao and FA Cup finals on penalties but did win the UEFA Cup and FIFA Club World Cup.

Meanwhile, Blues manager Thomas Tuchel wants a Bayern Munich striker as a replacement for Romelu Lukaku. Elsewhere, the Blues could face competition from Manchester United for a Juventus midfielder.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on June 17, 2022:

Thomas Tuchel wants Robert Lewandowski as Romelu Lukaku replacement

Robert Lewandowski is wanted at Stamford Bridge.

Thomas Tuchel wants Robert Lewandowski to replace Romelu Lukaku at Stamford Bridge, according to ESPN.

The Belgian striker is likely to leave this year after struggling to find his place at Stamford Bridge. Lukaku joined Chelsea last summer but has endured a difficult return to London. His indifferent form saw him drop down the pecking order.

The 28-year-old ended last season with just eight goals from 26 games in the Premier League and is now eager to return to Inter Milan. Tuchel is ready to let him go but wants Lewandowski to fill the Belgian's boots.

The Polish striker is planning to leave Bayern Munich this summer and is already wanted by a host of clubs around Europe.

Bayern & Germany @iMiaSanMia Chelsea have Robert Lewandowski in their shortlist as they look for a new striker. However the English club is aware they're behind Barcelona and PSG in the race [ @cfbayern Chelsea have Robert Lewandowski in their shortlist as they look for a new striker. However the English club is aware they're behind Barcelona and PSG in the race [@cfbayern]

The 33-year-old has scored 344 goals from 375 games during his eight-year stay at the Allianz Arena. He could be available for €40 million and would be a superb replacement for Lukaku. However, Chelsea are trailing Barcelona in the race for his signature.

Chelsea face Manchester United competition for Adrien Rabiot

Adrien Rabiot could leave Juventus this summer.

Chelsea face competition from Manchester United for the services of Adrien Rabiot, according to Calciomercato via The Hard Tackle. The French midfielder has failed to leave a mark in Turin, so Juventus are eager to offload him this summer. The Bianconeri could let him go for just €15 million, prompting interest from the Blues.

Thomas Tuchel remains eager to shore up his midfield amid the uncertainties surrounding the futures of N’Golo Kante and Jorginho. Rabiot has emerged as an option for the German manager to explore. However, the 27-year-old is also wanted by the Red Devils.

Edouard Mendy opens up on Petr Cech influence

Edouard Mendy is a vital part of Thomas Tuchel’s squad.

Edouard Mendy has opened up on Petr Cech’s impact on his career at Stamford Bridge. The Blues legend reportedly played a key part in convincing the Senegal international to move to Stamford Bridge from Rennes in 2020.

[via Edouard Mendy on Petr Cech:"He was a big factor in the fact that I came to #Chelsea . Petr and also Christophe Lollichon, people who, when I wake up in the morning, make me think about how I need to show them that they made the right decision."[via @ChelseaFC Edouard Mendy on Petr Cech:"He was a big factor in the fact that I came to #Chelsea. Petr and also Christophe Lollichon, people who, when I wake up in the morning, make me think about how I need to show them that they made the right decision."[via @ChelseaFC]

Speaking to Chelsea TV, Mendy said that Cech’s opinion and expertise mean a lot to him.

“Yeah of course he (Cech) meant a lot. He was a big factor in the fact that I came to Chelsea. As I've already said, Petr and also Christophe Lollichon people who, when I wake up in the morning, make me think about how I need to show them that they made the right decision,” said Mendy.

He added:

"You have to always make them proud with your performance on the pitch. Last year, I had the chance to train with Petr and that year, he hung up his boots, but I had the chance to train with and had the opportunity to see what a great player he was, even if he had (t0) take the decision to take a step back from the game. But you know what they say, 'talent never dies'. I was lucky enough to see him evolve and to get advice from him every day.”

He continued:

"What he says is very important to me, especially from a goalkeeper who won a lot at Chelsea and is a legend of goalkeeping. So it's massively important to have his opinion and expertise, as well as what we get from the goalkeeping coaches."

