Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Trevoh Chalobah set to leave; Blues advised to build team around Enzo Fernandez, and more - October 16, 2023

Chelsea host Arsenal at Stamford Bridge on Saturday (October 21) in the Premier League. Mauricio Pochettino's team will be keen to pick up three points to continue their recent resurgence, having won three games across competitions.

Meanwhile, defender Trevoh Chalobah is likely to leave the Blues this winter. Elsewhere, the London giants have been advised to build a team around midfielder Enzo Fernandez.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on October 16, 2023:

Trevoh Chalobah set to leave

Trevoh Chalobah's time at Stamford Bridge is coming to an end.

Trevoh Chalobah is set to part ways with Chelsea at the turn of the year, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The English defender is a peripheral figure at Stamford Bridge and was heavily linked with a departure in the summer. Bayern Munich were keen to bring him to the Allianz Arena, but a move failed to materialise.

The Bundesliga giants have retained their interest in the 24-year-old, and the Blues are ready to let him go. Pochettino doesn't consider Chalobah as part of his plans for the future, and the player wants to leave in search of regular football.

The Bavarians are likely to return for the Englishman in January but face competition from other suitors.

Chelsea advised to build team around Enzo Fernandez

Enzo Fernandez has been very impressive since his arrival at Stamford Bridge.

Journalist Paul Brown has advised Chelsea to build a team around Enzo Fernandez.

The Argentinean joined the London giants from Benfica in January in a then British record £107 million move and has settled in well. He has been a first-team regular under Pochettino this season, appearing in all 10 games across competitions.

Brown told Give Me Sport that Fernandez could be a key player for the club for years.

“I think Fernandez is critical to Chelsea. I think he's potentially their marquee player in years to come. I think they should build the team around him.

"It's been frustrating to see him shoehorned into areas of the pitch where he doesn't have the same influence. I like him in a deeper role where he can run games, drive forward, and pick players out. He can be very creative and is a threat in front of goal too," said Brown.

Fernandez and Moises Caicedo could have the Blues' midfield sorted for around a decade.

Christopher Nkunku backed to take the Blues to another level

Christopher Nkunku (right) is yet to kick a ball at Stamford Bridge.

Christopher Nkunku will provide Chelsea an extra spark when he returns from injury, according to transfer insider Ben Jacobs.

The French forward arrived at Stamford Bridge from RB Leipzig this summer but picked up an injury in pre-season. He's expected to make his long awaited return to action at the turn of the year.

Jacobs told Give Me Sport that Nkunku could be the missing piece of the puzzle for the Blues.

"I think Nkunku is very much seen as the missing piece and a significant addition to the starting XI when he returns from injury.

"It's unfortunate for Chelsea because they knew he was coming for so long, and then, when he finally came, he picked up an injury. As a result, Chelsea have missed that kind of spark," said Jacobs.

Jacobs went on to praise Nkunku, adding that he could be a perfect fit in the system deployed by Pochettino.

"The beauty of Nkunku is that he can fit into this 4-2-3-1 perfectly and play in a more advanced position as well. Even though it's not his primary position, he gives Chelsea a No.9 option and can play behind the striker as well," said Jacobs.

He continued:

"It doesn't matter where Nkunku plays. He has got a history of scoring goals. He was injured for a large part of last season as well, but he still ended up scoring 16 goals and was the Bundesliga's joint-top scorer in 25 games."

The London giants have struggled in front of goal this season and desperately need Nkunku back fit.