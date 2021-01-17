Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Update on Declan Rice, starlet reveals why he rejected Chelsea move, and more - 17 January 2021

Chelsea are close to completing a deas for Fikayo Tomori and the sale of Lucas Piazon.

They continue to be in search of fresh talent, young players and teams that could sign their outcasts. The likes of Antonio Rudiger and Marcos Alonso are linked with moves away from Chelsea.

Meanwhile, Frank Lampard's side returned to winning ways in the Premier League courtesy a goal from Mason Mount. However, most of Chelsea's summer signings endured another below-par day on the pitch,

On that note, let us have a look at the latest Chelsea transfer news as on January 17, 2021.

David Moyes says 'no bids for Declan Rice' from Chelsea

Declan Rice is Chelsea's number-one transfer target.

Chelsea's pursuit of their former academy player Declan Rice is one of the worse-kept secrets in the transfer market.

Despite West Ham's mammoth £80 million price tag on the player, Chelsea have expressed interest in bringing Rice back to Stamford Bridge. David Moyes said about Chelsea and Manchester United's pursuit of the player:

“They’re not true; we’ve had no contact from either of those clubs regarding Declan, and we wouldn’t want any anyway."

He added:

“He’s doing great for us; he’s a big leader now; he’s taken a lot of the weight off Mark Noble. He’s turning out to be a really good player but also a really good boy and good around the club.”

Karim Adeyami explains why he rejected Chelsea

Karim Adeyami has been one of the rising stars at Red Bull Salzburg.

Karim Adeyami is one of the upcoming teenage sensations at Red Bull Salzburg. The 18-year-old centre-forward has been on the radar of Barcelona and Bayer Munich while Chelsea also made an approach for the player during his formative years.

Speaking to Sport 1, the former Chelsea target revealed that he wants to win the Champions League. He claimed:

“First of all, it is important to me that I play regularly. My focus is currently on the Austrian league. I am very happy that I have so much time here. I am fully focused on the task in Salzburg. Every moment on the pitch is precious. I want to play in a club where I feel comfortable. Of course, I dream of a Champions League win. It would be great to play for a club that regularly competes to win the Champions League."

Adeyami also added that the offer from Chelsea in 2018 came too soon for him, according to Goal.

Chelsea wrong to sell Eden Hazard, says Alan Hudson

Chelsea have missed Eden Hazard since the departure of the player.

Chelsea shouldd not have let go of arguably their best player of the last decade - Eden Hazard - according to the Blues' former player Alan Hudson.

Despite receiving a huge chunk of profit from the Belgian' sale following his dream move to Real Madrid, Chelsea seem to have missed Eden Hazard in crucial games.

Hudson feels they should not have sold their former talisman and instead should have dished out some money on a home-grown talent such as Jack Grealish.

Speaking to Caught Offside, he observed:

“I would have found a way to keep Hazard, no matter how much he wanted to leave, and brought in some better quality midfield player to play with hi, like Jack Grealish. Roman didn’t need the money, and there’s always a way around these things. I know Frank wasn’t in charg,e but I have a feeling he would have begged on his knees for another two years out of him – who knows?”

None of Chelsea's attacking summer signings have turned up so far in the Premier League this season.