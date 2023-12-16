Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Victor Osimhen to cost £130m, Blues want Joao Palhinha, and more - December 16, 2023

Chelsea will be looking to get their season back on track with a win over Sheffield United on Saturday (December 16) in the Premier League. Mauricio Pochettino’s team have failed to get going this season and are 12th in the league after 16 games.

Meanwhile, Victor Osimhen is likely to cost £130m. Elsewhere, the Blues are interested in Joao Palhinha.

On that note, let’s take a look at the major Chelsea transfer news from December 16, 2023.

Victor Osimhen to cost £130m

Victor Osimhen has admirers at Stamford Bridge

Chelsea have to pay £130m if they want to sign Victor Osimhen this January, according to journalist Dean Jones. The Nigerian forward’s future at Napoli has been up in the air for a few weeks following a social media controversy. However, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that the player is close to a renewal.

The Blues are in the market for a new striker and reportedly have their eyes on Osimhen. However, in his column for Caught Offside, Jones insisted that the Blues run the risk of missing out on the 24-year-old in 2024.

“He can't go and spend £130 million on Osimhen in January, and I think that's what it's going to take. Chelsea just can't be doing that. And if they do, then everyone's going to be in an uproar because it just seems ridiculous that this club can continue to just throw money at everything they want to and have no repercussions from it,” said Jones.

He continued:

“And you have to contemplate now that Chelsea aren't going to be in the Champions League next season again. That will be two seasons of missing out on the top table of European football and that means they're bringing in less money and that means that everything's judged differently in terms of your spending.”

Osimhen’s present contract with Napoli runs until 2025.

Chelsea want Joao Palhinha

Joao Palhinha is wanted at Stamford Bridge

Chelsea are interested in Joao Palhinha, according to Fichajes.com. The Blues have invested heavily in midfield this year, signing Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo in multi-million dollar deals. However, Mauricio Pochettino remains keen for more steel in the middle of the park and has his eyes on Palhinha.

The 28-year-old has become a mainstay for Fulham in recent times and was close to joining Bayern Munich this summer. Although the Portuguese has since signed a new deal with the Cottagers, speculation regarding his future refuses to subside. Chelsea are reportedly hoping that they can strike a deal with Fulham. The player is likely to cost around £60m and could be available in the winter.

Benoit Badiashile unlikely to leave Stamford Bridge

Benoit Badiashile is unlikely to leave Chelsea in January, according to French football expert Jonathan Johnson. The 22-year-old defender joined the club from Monaco this summer and has struggled with injuries and lack of form so far this season. A recent report from Gazzetta dello Sport has mentioned AC Milan as a possible destination for Badiashile.

However, speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Johnson insisted that the Frenchman is unlikely to leave Stamford Bridge as he is under a lengthy contract with the club.

“We’re already seeing Benoit Badiashile being linked with a move away from Chelsea, less than a year since he joined from Monaco. There’s no doubt he’s struggled a bit, but it’s also the reality that he’s one of a number of players at Chelsea who’s tied into a very long-term contract,” wrote Johnson.

He continued:

“Despite links with the likes of AC Milan, that puts Chelsea in a very strong position if anybody wants to come in and try to prise him away. Based on that contract situation and how he’s played at Chelsea so far, I don’t think he’ll necessarily be seen as a very attractive prospect for a lot of clubs.”

He concluded:

“Perhaps there would be potential for a loan with a view to buying, but if he’s not starting a lot of games and he’s not excelling at Stamford Bridge then it’s hard to imagine him being a very attractive prospect at the kind of price that Chelsea would presumably demand."

Badiashile has appeared just four times across competitions this season.