Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Victor Osimhen to cost £140 million; Thiago Silva backed to retire, and more - October 20, 2023

Chelsea are putting together final plans ahead of their game against Arsenal at Stamford Bridge on Saturday (October 21) in the Premier League. The Blues are on a three-game unbeaten run across competitions.

Meanwhile, Victor Osimhen is likely to cost £140 million next year. Elsewhere, Blues centre-back Thiago Silva has been backed to retire at the end of this season.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on October 20, 2023:

Victor Osimhen to cost £140 million

Victor Osimhen could leave Napoli in 2024.

Napoli will demand £140 million to part ways with Victor Osimhen next year, according to Team Talk.

The Nigerian striker has emerged as a target for Chelsea, who are on the lookout for a new No. 9. Osimhen is among the most feared names in European football right now, but his future has been thrown up in the air following a social media controversy.

The 24-year-old’s contract with the Serie A champions expires in 2025, but he hasn’t signed a new deal yet. While Napoli would like him to stay, they could be forced into drastic measures if the Nigerian continues to stall an extension.

The Blues are attentive to the situation and could be plotting to dive for the player next year. However, they will have to pay a premium to secure Osimhen’s services.

Thiago Silva backed to retire

Thiago Silva’s future at Stamford Bridge remains undecided.

Thiago Silva is likely to hang up his boots at the end of this season, according to journalist Dean Jones.

The Brazilian defender has been a key figure at Chelsea in recent seasons and has continued his influence this campaign. The 39-year-old has started all eight league games this season, but his contract with the club runs out next summer.

The London giants are yet to hand him a new deal. Speaking to Give Me Sport, Jones added that Benoit Badiashile and Axel Disasi will help the Blues in their succession plans for Thiago Silva.

“Obviously, at some point, we do have to start looking beyond Thiago Silva for Chelsea. He is definitely in the final months, if not year, of his career.

"Chelsea have to get a grip on what we're going to see going forward. I think Benoit Badiashile and Axel Disasi being together at the back is something they could be confident about, if not excited yet,” said Jones.

He continued:

"But, certainly, there are signs there that Chelsea will be fine going forward, especially when you consider that Levi Colwill is going to come into that conversation as well."

The Brazilian could leave Stamford Bridge and return to his former club Fluminense next summer.

Chelsea submitted a low offer for Mohammed Kudus this summer

Mohammed Kudus was wanted at Stamford Bridge this summer.

Mohammed Kudus’ agent Jen Mendelewitsch has revealed that the player’s proposed move to Chelsea broke down this summer due to a low offer on the table.

The Ghanaian was a target for Mauricio Pochettino this summer but ended up joining West Ham United from Ajax instead. On RMC Sport, Mendelewitsch said that the blockbuster move for Moises Caicedo - a British record £115 million - affected the Blues’ spending power this summer.

“We agreed a contract with Chelsea, but the deal didn’t happen. Kudus talked with the coach, but, in the end, it didn’t happen because Chelsea made a ridiculous offer to Ajax.

"There was no counter-offer. Chelsea did this to lots of players this summer. They made very low offers knowing they wouldn’t be accepted. The truth is that they were completely taken by the transfer of Caicedo,” said Mendelewitsch.

Kudus has been impressive since arriving at the London Stadium, registering two goals in eight games across competitions.