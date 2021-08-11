"Chelsea wanted him as a priority" - Fabrizio Romano throws light on Blues' failed attempt to sign star forward

Renowned transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Borussia Dortmund sensation Erling Haaland was Chelsea's top priority this summer before they shifted their focus to Inter Milan's Romelu Lukaku.

Speaking on his "Here We Go" podcast (via Sports Review), the Italian journalist revealed that Chelsea knew making a huge offer for the striker wasn't "smart" as Dortmund would have rejected it anyway. He said:

“They [Chelsea FC] wanted Haaland as a priority. They’ve been inquiring but never made an official bid as Borussia Dortmund and Chelsea say. They knew making a bid for €110m-130m wasn’t smart because Borussia Dortmund were going to refuse this bid. They were asking €175m because they always wanted to keep the player."

After accepting defeat in their pursuit of the Norwegian, Chelsea quickly shifted their attention towards Romelu Lukaku.

Romano said the Blues have been targeting the Inter Milan forward since July despite the Serie A champions saying the striker was not for sale. He added:

"By the end of July, they had a feeling around Lukaku that there was a chance to sign him. Inter were saying it was impossible to sign Lukaku and they always said he was untouchable."

“By the end of July, Chelsea felt something was going to change because of Inter’s financial situation. They felt Inter were open to selling Lukaku. They said, ‘let’s go on Lukaku’ because they can’t sign Haaland now and [they] can sign Lukaku with an interesting bid.”

🔵🎥 New video out: Erling Haaland situation and Romelu Lukaku new bid from Chelsea! #CFC @FabrizioRomano updates here: https://t.co/TdfLQrAJGk pic.twitter.com/L2SVhuFXgr — HERE WE GO (@podcastherewego) August 4, 2021

Romelu Lukaku will soon fly to Chelsea to complete his move back to the Premier League

According to Fabrizio Romano, Romelu Lukaku will soon fly to London to complete a €115 million move to Chelsea. The 28-year-old is set to return to the Premier League two years after leaving Manchester United to join Inter Milan.

Romelu Lukaku was previously a Chelsea player. The Blues signed him from Belgian side Anderlecht in 2011. However, he never got a chance to prove his worth at Stamford Bridge after only making 15 first-team appearances.

Chelsea have reportedly already prepared Romelu Lukaku's contract. All it needs is a signature from the player.

As things stand, both Inter Milan and Chelsea are completing the last bit of paperwork before the Champions League winners can make an official announcement.

Romelu Lukaku is still in Monaco together with his agent. Chelsea are finalizing paperworks together with Inter - there’s no problem or issue. He’ll be in London soon to complete his move to Chelsea. 🔵 #CFC



Chelsea have already prepared Romelu’s contract - now set to be signed. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 11, 2021

Also Read: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Chelsea pushing for major signing, updates on Lukaku and Kane's futures and more

For all the latest news and updates, follow Sportskeeda Football on Facebook!

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh