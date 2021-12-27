Chelsea working on contracts of 3 players, Barcelona's plans for the January transfer window and more - Fabrizio Romano Exclusive

The transfer market is entering its most important moment as January is fast approaching. The most active club so far has undoubtedly been Barcelona, having reached a total agreement with Manchester City for Ferran Torres. A €55 million deal - with an additional €10 million in add-ons - has been agreed between the two clubs, with the Spaniard set to sign a five-year deal at the Camp Nou.

Xavi was the decisive man in this deal because he called Ferran Torres several times and immediately put him at the center of his new Barcelona project, a decision that was supported by president Joan Laporta. The arrival of Ferran Torres effectively means Chelsea's Hakim Ziyech will not move to the Camp Nou in 2022. He was on the list as plan B but is now expected to remain at Chelsea until the end of the season unless there are surprises. Raheem Sterling was also a target for the Blaugrana, but obviously, after the Ferran Torres deal, he will not arrive in Catalunya.

Pay close attention to Barcelona's choices for the future. During meetings in recent weeks with Mino Raiola, the Catalans asked for information on Noussair Mazraoui, the Ajax right-back whose contract is set to expire in June 2022. His agent has excellent relations with the Spanish club and Barcelona are monitoring him closely. There are no agreements yet but it is a situation to keep an eye out for. It will also be very important to understand who will leave the Spanish club and Barcelona are looking for a solution for Philippe Coutinho as soon as possible. Whether it is a potential move to the Premier League or to other leagues, the problem is always his salary.

Furthermore, Samuel Umtiti and Neto are two other players who could leave Barcelona in January. The club will not complete a swap deal involving Luuk de Jong and Alexis Sanchez with Inter Milan, but the Dutch striker remains on sale. Cadiz and other clubs are also taking information; Luuk de Jong and Barcelona will soon separate. For Sergino Dest, on the other hand, everything will depend on the offers that arrive in the next month.

In England, the relationship between Harry Kane and Tottenham Hotspur has completely changed thanks to Antonio Conte. The Italian manager has brought a new and fresh atmosphere and Kane really appreciates his approach. Conte clearly told him from the first day that he sees him as an important player and someone who is untouchable with regard to his project. Kane has resumed scoring and the situation looks completely different to what was the case last summer when he just wanted to go to Manchester City.

Keeping Kane at the club will once again be a priority for Spurs. As for January, though, he is unapproachable for any club because Tottenham want to aim for a return to the UEFA Champions League, due to which Conte will not allow the departure of someone who is considered fundamental in the locker room and on the pitch. Additionally, Pep Guardiola himself confirmed that Manchester City are not planning to buy a forward in January.

Chelsea and Manchester United could fine-tune their squads in January

Chelsea continue to work on the contract situation of three players. They are waiting for updates on Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen, but the priority now is a new deal for Thiago Silva until June 30, 2023. The agreement is imminent and it is just a matter of time to figure out when the paperwork will be ready for the signing. Thiago Silva wants to stay in London and Chelsea are planning to extend the deal, so the direction seems really clear in this case.

Speaking of defenders, Newcastle insist on Lille's Sven Botman. The Dutchman is the first choice center-back target and the Magpies could even decide to buy two central defenders in January to avoid relegation to the Championship. Another priority is signing a right-back, with Atletico Madrid's Kieran Trippier a key name on Newcastle's list. The player would love to return to the Premier League and it remains to be seen how this one pans out.

Finally, Anthony Martial's situation is very clear - he wants to leave Manchester United in January to try a new experience as he doesn't feel like he's a key player at the club. Ralf Rangnick is ready to allow him to leave, but it will take an important offer - that also includes Martial's salary - to prise him away. Sevilla have activated first contacts with the Frenchman, but his salary is very demanding.

That's why we have to wait and see what the final solution will be, but Martial aims to leave Manchester United as soon as possible. Meanwhile, Diogo Dalot, the right-back, will remain at Old Trafford. AS Roma have courted him in recent weeks, but Rangnick believes in him as a starter and therefore, the Portuguese defender will not leave the club in January.

