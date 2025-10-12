Chelsea yet to learn extent of superstar's injury after he was sent back from national team: Reports

Chelsea star Enzo Fernandez has returned to the club amidst an injury scare with Argentina. The midfielder played for his national side against Venezuela on Friday, October 10.
As per GOAL, Fernandez is dealing with synovitis in his right knee. He was also spotted with a strapping on it during training after joining Argentina's camp. He still played 78 minutes in a friendly against Venezuela at the Hard Rock Stadium on Friday, helping his side to a 1-0 win.
Fernandez has now returned to Chelsea, and the club will now perform scans to determine the length of a potential injury. The midfielder has been an important player for the Blues this season, contributing three goals and one assist in 10 games across competitions.
The west London side are dealing with a number of injuries this season. The likes of Tosin Adarabioyo, Levi Colwill, Liam Delap, and Wesley Fofana are all out injured. Hence, they will hope that Enzo Fernandez hasn't sustained a major injury.
Chelsea signed Fernandez from Benfica for a reported fee of around £105 million in January 2023. He's since scored 19 goals and provided 24 assists in 125 games for them.
Gary Neville claims Chelsea star is the current best midfielder in Premier League
Chelsea beat Liverpool 2-1 at Stamford Bridge in their Premier League clash on October 4. After the game, Gary Neville lauded Moises Caicedo, who also scored for the Blues. He also hailed him as a better midfielder than the likes of Declan Rice and Ryan Gravenberch.
The former Manchester United right-back said:
“He’s the best midfield player in the league at this moment in time. And I think I’m comfortable saying that. Gravenberch last season, and maybe Declan Rice and Rodri obviously, for the last few years.
“But now, I think at this time, we can say that Caicedo is the best midfield player in the league, and he’s performing like that.”
Former Manchester United midfielder Roy Keane, however, disagreed with Neville and picked Rice over Caicedo, saying:
“I would go with Rice every day of the week. He’s just got that package, a little bit extra on all the other parts on Caicedo, I think. I’d go with Rice.”
Rice and Caicedo joined Arsenal and Chelsea, respectively, in the summer of 2023. The former has recorded 17 goals and 23 assists in 113 games for the Gunners. Caicedo, meanwhile, has contributed six goals and 10 assists in 107 games for the Blues, winning the FIFA Club World Cup and the UEFA Europa Conference League.