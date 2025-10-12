Chelsea yet to learn extent of superstar's injury after he was sent back from national team: Reports

Chelsea star Enzo Fernandez has returned to the club amidst an injury scare with Argentina. The midfielder played for his national side against Venezuela on Friday, October 10.

Ad

As per GOAL, Fernandez is dealing with synovitis in his right knee. He was also spotted with a strapping on it during training after joining Argentina's camp. He still played 78 minutes in a friendly against Venezuela at the Hard Rock Stadium on Friday, helping his side to a 1-0 win.

Fernandez has now returned to Chelsea, and the club will now perform scans to determine the length of a potential injury. The midfielder has been an important player for the Blues this season, contributing three goals and one assist in 10 games across competitions.

Ad

Trending

The west London side are dealing with a number of injuries this season. The likes of Tosin Adarabioyo, Levi Colwill, Liam Delap, and Wesley Fofana are all out injured. Hence, they will hope that Enzo Fernandez hasn't sustained a major injury.

Chelsea signed Fernandez from Benfica for a reported fee of around £105 million in January 2023. He's since scored 19 goals and provided 24 assists in 125 games for them.

Gary Neville claims Chelsea star is the current best midfielder in Premier League

Chelsea beat Liverpool 2-1 at Stamford Bridge in their Premier League clash on October 4. After the game, Gary Neville lauded Moises Caicedo, who also scored for the Blues. He also hailed him as a better midfielder than the likes of Declan Rice and Ryan Gravenberch.

Ad

The former Manchester United right-back said:

“He’s the best midfield player in the league at this moment in time. And I think I’m comfortable saying that. Gravenberch last season, and maybe Declan Rice and Rodri obviously, for the last few years.

“But now, I think at this time, we can say that Caicedo is the best midfield player in the league, and he’s performing like that.”

Ad

Former Manchester United midfielder Roy Keane, however, disagreed with Neville and picked Rice over Caicedo, saying:

“I would go with Rice every day of the week. He’s just got that package, a little bit extra on all the other parts on Caicedo, I think. I’d go with Rice.”

Rice and Caicedo joined Arsenal and Chelsea, respectively, in the summer of 2023. The former has recorded 17 goals and 23 assists in 113 games for the Gunners. Caicedo, meanwhile, has contributed six goals and 10 assists in 107 games for the Blues, winning the FIFA Club World Cup and the UEFA Europa Conference League.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aditya Singh Aditya has been working as a European football journalist and editor for Sportskeeda for close to 4 years. He boasts a total experience of over 7 years, and always aims to inculcate proper context in his articles, making the most of his prior stints in writing and marketing across a number of different industries over the years. He has also played football at college level for 2 years.



A B.Tech. graduate, Aditya's journey as an ardent football fan began after watching the elegant maestro Zinedine Zidane in the 2006 FIFA World Cup, and his infamous headbutt on Marco Materazzi in the final. He has been a fan of Tottenham Hotspur's front foot and creative football since 2008 and connect's with the club's underdog status.



Aditya, who is a Sportskeeda 'Long-form Editor of the Month' award winner, is a big admirer of Luka Modric's elegant and hard-working style of play. His favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti because the Italian allows his players enough freedom in an age where micromanagement is the established norm.



Aditya feels Jude Bellingham and Jamal Musiala could replicate the Messi-Ronaldo rivalry due to their incredible collective potential. In his free time, he likes to read classical fiction, travel to places, and explore a variety of foods. Know More