Christophe Galtier opens up on his PSG future following shock 2-0 loss to Rennes

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) manager Christophe Galtier is not focused on his future at the club following their loss against Stade Rennes FC in Ligue 1 on Sunday, March 19.

The Parisians lost 2-0 at the Parc des Princes as they put in an underwhelming performance against fifth-placed Rennes. Karl Toko Ekambi and Arnaud Kalimuendo scored for the visitors to secure all three points.

PSG still hold a seven-point lead over second-placed Olympique Marseille in the Ligue 1 table. However, their recent form has been a cause for concern. Since the start of the year, they have also been eliminated from the Coupe de France by Marseille and from the UEFA Champions League by Bayern Munich.

These results have led to speculation regarding Galtier's future at the club. Speaking about his future after the game against Rennes, the French manager said (via Canal Supporters):

"I don't project myself into my future or my future. I project myself on the ten matches that remain to finish the championship by being champion of France, by making good matches, by winning.

"I say that with great lucidity, trying to have the most accurate analysis. By also trying to unite the players, not to let go."

He added:

"The season is far from over. There are competitors behind. I am in action, I am not passive or worried about myself. I am simply determined to ensure that we end the season and that we are champions of France. But my squad will have to be much more complete, so that we can find our vital forces."

Galtier was appointed PSG manager last summer after the club parted ways with Mauricio Pochettino. While the Frenchman's reign began well, there have been signs of decline since the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Christophe Galtier defends his players after PSG's defeat against Rennes

PSG's superstar players like Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe have come under criticism following their disappointing performances against Rennes. However, Galtier has refused to blame his players. He pointed to the injury list and explained how difficult it is for his side to deliver consistent performances.

The Parisians are currently without Neymar Jr. and Presnel Kimpembe, with the former set to miss the rest of the season. Marquinhos, Achraf Hakimi, Sergio Ramos and Nordi Mukiele also missed the loss against Rennes.

Galtier said (via GOAL):

"You can’t incriminate my players on a lack of commitment. That’s not true. You can understand that when you’re 2-0 down to Rennes, that you don’t have a lot of options and that there are a lot of players missing, that there might be some resignation."

PSG will next host Olympique Lyonnais in Ligue 1 after the international break on April 3.

