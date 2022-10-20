Christophe Galtier provides injury update on 2 PSG stars ahead of Ajaccio clash

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) boss Christophe Galtier has offered an update on the fitness of Vitinha and Presenel Kimpembe ahead of their trip to Ajaccio.

PSG are still unbeaten in Ligue 1 and are three points clear at the top of the division, having just beaten Marseille in Le Classique. They will be the strong favorites to beat Ajaccio, who currently sit in the relegation zone having won just two of their opening 11 matches.

Ahead of the encounter, Galtier was asked about the fitness levels of the duo, with Kimpembe missing the previous four top-flight games due to a hamstring injury. As per RMC Sport, the PSG boss confirmed that the 27-year-old is not fit enough to make the trip.

Meanwhile, Galtier also confirmed that the knock Vitinha picked up against Marseille was not serious and that the Portuguese star will be able to partake in the upcoming clash. During a press conference in the leadup to the game, Galtier told reporters about Kimpembe:

"He trained regularly, he did 100% of the sessions without restraint. But he will not be in the group."

On Vitinha's absence from training on Thursday, the 55-year-old added:

"He was doing very specific work and for individual work, on ranges that he needed to do."

Also absent for the upcoming fixture will be Neymar, who has picked up too many yellow cards and is therefore suspended.

Christophe Galtier praises PSG defender who has refound his best form

Marquinhos was slammed by PSG supporters for his subpar performances throughout much of last season, but Galtier appears to have got the best out of him again.

The French boss was full of praise for his captain at his pre-match press conference, as he explained:

"He is a very important element of our team. He had to assimilate a different role from what we were able to offer him in previous years, in a three-man defense, very axial. He had automatic anticipation , and we sometimes had problems managing the depth."

He added:

"He was able to quickly rectify the situation, better position himself, have a better understanding of the game. He also had difficult matches, but he is a player who plays all the games. With the sequence, there can be a little fatigue."

He further noted:

"He is the player who most often manages the depth. The few small positioning errors are linked to a very important rhythm concerning him. In a four-man defense, he has a lot more benchmarks. It's also important to have Marco Verratti in front of him."

