Christophe Galtier reveals how PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe has reacted to Paul Pogba allegations involving witch doctor

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) manager Christophe Galtier has revealed how Kylian Mbappe has responded to allegations that Paul Pogba asked a witch doctor to cast a spell on the striker.

Mbappe has found himself caught up in the ongoing investigation into attempted blackmail on the Juventus midfielder Paul Pogba.

Galtier was asked about the player's mood amidst the ongoing situation to which the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) manager replied (via RMCSport):

"He is in very good spirits. I saw what was going on with Paul Pogba. Kylian shows no sign of annoyance or concern."

The football world was stunned when Pogba's brother Mathias claimed he was going to bring "great revelations" to light about the Juventus player.

The former Manchester United midfielder responded to the video by releasing a statement claiming that the video 'came as no surprise'.

The statement reads (via France24):

"They are in addition to threats and extortion attempts by an organised gang against Paul Pogba. Competent bodies in Italy and France were informed a month ago".

Paul Pogba alleges that he was threatened by 'childhood friends and two hooded men armed with assault rifles'.

The French international has told investigators that the blackmailers are looking to discredit him by claiming he asked a witch doctor to cast a spell on Mbappe.

Mathias Pogba tweeted Mbappe directly following this, stating:

"Kylian, do you understand now? I have nothing against you, what I am saying is for your good, everything is true and known, the witch doctor is known! Sorry for this brother, a so-called Muslim up to his neck in witchcraft."

Italian Football News 🇮🇹 @footitalia1 Bizarre video from Mathias Pogba (Paul's Pogba’s brother) where he claims he will reveal some things about his brother Paul, his agent/lawyer Rafaela Pimenta & Kylian Mbappe



Bizarre video from Mathias Pogba (Paul's Pogba’s brother) where he claims he will reveal some things about his brother Paul, his agent/lawyer Rafaela Pimenta & Kylian Mbappe https://t.co/TDfoevyVC5

Mbappe trying to focus on PSG following disappointing draw

Mbappe was part of the PSG side that drew 1-1 with AS Monaco over the weekend.

The French striker had impressed in the game prior, scoring a phenomenal hat-trick in the 7-1 demolition of LOSC Lille on August 21.

The former Monaco forward scored the fastest goal in Ligue 1 history in the win over Lille.

His impressive start to the season has coincided with Neymar and Lionel Messi's fine form.

The Frenchman will not want any distractions such as the situation regarding Paul Pogba's alleged blackmail.

Football on BT Sport @btsportfootball



It's taken Kylian Mbappé just 8 SECONDS to open the scoring for PSG against Lille ‍ WHAT A START!It's taken Kylian Mbappé just 8 SECONDS to open the scoring for PSG against Lille WHAT A START! 😱It's taken Kylian Mbappé just 8 SECONDS to open the scoring for PSG against Lille 😮‍💨 https://t.co/ziibIszhWL

The striker is yet to comment on the allegations that the Juventus player asked a witch doctor to put a spell on the striker.

The duo play for the French national team and are set to link up at the 2022 FIFA World Cup later this year in Qatar.

Paul Merson predicts Arsenal vs Aston Villa and other Premier League GW 5 fixtures! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Matthew Guyett