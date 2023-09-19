"Closer to the Championship than the Champions League lad" - Fans react as Chelsea star Thiago Silva drops UCL message on social media

The UEFA Champions League has returned tonight and Chelsea defender Thiago Silva has displayed his disappointment in missing out on competing in it. Fans have responded to a post from the Brazilian on X (formerly Twiter).

The Blues failed to qualify not only for Europe's elite club competition but Europe altogether after a disastrous 12th-placed finish last season. It's the first time Silva, 38, won't be playing in the tournament since arriving in Europe at AC Milan in 2009.

Silva was part of the Chelsea side that won the Champions League in 2020-21 and he was vital in that triumph. He made eight appearances, helping the west Londoners' keep five clean sheets.

However, he will have to watch on as the likes of holders Manchester City, Manchester United, Arsenal, and Newcastle United compete in the European competition. He's displayed his displeasure in doing so with a tweet on X:

"Champions League (sad emoji)."

Chelsea haven't shown any signs of returning to the Champions League next season amid a poor start to this campaign. Mauricio Pochettino's Blues have won one, drawn two, and lost two of five games thus far. They sit 14th in the league and are enduring an injury crisis with 12 players missing in a 0-0 draw against Bournemouth (September 17).

Fans have alluded to the Blues' struggles when reacting to Silva's post. One fan reckons he should be eyeing playing in the EFL Championship rather than Europe's elite club competition:

"You're closer to the Championship than the Champions League lad."

Here's how fans on X reacted to the Brazilian's post:

Thiago Silva deemed winning the Champions League with Chelsea as the most important moment in his career

Thiago Silva finally won the Champions League with Chelsea.

Thiago Silva was delighted to have finally won the Champions League in 2021 after coming so close to winning it the season prior. He was part of a Paris Saint-Germain side that lost to Bayern Munich 1-0 in the 2019-20 final.

However, Silva bounced back from that disappointment and helped Chelsea win the European title. He took part in the 1-0 final win against Manchester City and spoke shortly after about it's significance (via The Sun):

"It's the most important moment of my career, it's unforgettable. But it's also a moment for recognition of everything Paris has done for me, but we failed to win it. "I'm very happy, and I hope that Paris will be able to get here soon."

Silva has won seven Ligue 1 titles, the Serie A title, five French Cups, and the Copa America with Brazil during his career. However, it's clear he holds his Champions League triumph as his biggest achievement.