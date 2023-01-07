“Club that has remained in my heart” – Gvardiol snubs Chelsea, Manchester United and Real Madrid as he names rivals as ‘dream club’

RB Leipzig defender Josko Gvardiol has snubbed Chelsea, Manchester United and Real Madrid while naming his dream club. The Croatia international has revealed that his dream club is Liverpool, who he has supported since his childhood.

The in-demand defender has claimed that he has been an avid follower of the Reds throughout the years along with his father. The RB Leipzig star said, as quoted by Fabrizio Romano:

"My dream club? That would definitely be Liverpool. Since I was little, I watched a lot of their matches with my dad. We covered every season in detail. It is a club that has remained in my heart."

Gvardiol has emerged as one of the hottest prospects in world football over the past few years. He has already become a key man for both club and country despite being just 20 years old.

The Croat caught the eye while on international duty for Croatia in the 2022 FIFA World Cup and was arguably the best defender of the tournament. A left-footed centre-back with plenty of pace and technical ability, he has what it takes to become one of the best defenders in the world.

Gvardiol came through the youth ranks of Croatian giants Dinamo Zagreb, a club that has produced so many top players in recent years. He was snapped up by RB Leipzig in 2020 and has been phenomenal at the back since moving to the Red Bull Arena a year later.

The 20-year-old has been linked with a host of clubs in recent months, including Chelsea, Manchester United and Real Madrid. Gvardiol has made 19 appearances for RB Leipzig this season, scoring one goal in the process.

Chelsea plot surprise move for Manchester United target

Chelsea are reportedly plotting a surprise move for Manchester United target Dani Olmo. Olmo has been a player in demand in recent months following his exploits for RB Leipzig.

The Spain international has been impressive for the Bundesliga giants this campaign, scoring three goals and providing five assists in 14 appearances across competitions.

Manchester United are believed to be long-term admirers of the Spaniard but the Blues are also reportedly plotting a move for the Spaniard.

Olmo is a versatile attacker who is capable of playing across the front three as well as a number ten. He would be a solid addition to either Manchester United or Chelsea.

