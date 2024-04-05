Cole Palmer joins Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar in achieving incredible feat after hat-trick against Manchester United

Cole Palmer has become the fifth player to get back-to-back 10 ratings on SofaScore, joining Neymar, Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Antoine Griezmann. The Englishman is the first to get perfect scores in consecutive Premier League games, though.

SofaScore, the statistical platform, introduced the player ratings in the 2015-16 season, and Palmer created history on Thursday night. His hat-trick earned him a perfect score on the platform just days after getting one in the 2-2 draw against Burnley.

The back-to-back perfect scores saw the Chelsea star become the first player in the Premier League to achieve the feat. However, four other players have done it in the top-5 European leagues.

Neymar was the first when he got perfect scores in August 2017 while playing for PSG against Guingamp and Toulouse. He had an assist and a goal in the first game and followed it up with two goals and two assists in the 6-0 win over Toulouse.

Expand Tweet

Antoine Griezmann also managed the feat after his impressive display for Atletico Madrid in February 2018. He scored a hat trick and assisted once against Sevilla before scoring all four goals in the win over Leganes three days later.

Lionel Messi joined Griezmann in December 2018. He scored a brace and assisted once in the 4-0 win over Espanyol before bagging a hat-trick and two assists in the 5-0 win over Levante.

Kylian Mbappe is the last player to achieve this feat when he led PSG to victories over Lorient and Clermont. He got a hat-trick of assists and a brace against Lorient and followed it up with a hat-trick and an assist against Clermont in April 2022.

Cole Palmer named Kylian Mbappe's former teammate Lionel Messi as GOAT

Cole Palmer was asked by Sky Sports to name his GOAT, and he was quick to pick Lionel Messi. He said that the Argentine is the clear choice for him based on the way he plays and the individual awards:

"The obvious one, Messi. Because of the way he plays and everything he's won, all the individual awards he has won. Just the best player ever… Messi is clear for me."

Cole Palmer has been in fine form for Chelsea this season 16 goals and eight assists in the Premier League. Lionel Messi is dealing with a hamstring issue but has still managed three goals and an assist in three MLS games this year.

Poll : Will Palmer score more goals than Messi in 2024? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion