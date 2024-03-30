Cole Palmer sets impressive Chelsea record after scoring against Burnley

Cole Palmer and Chelsea failed to get back on track after their match against Burnley ended in a 2-2 draw. However, Saturday's game was a historic one for the 21-year-old attacking midfielder, who scored one of the Blues' goals.

Palmer has now scored 12 goals in the English Premier League, while he has eight assists as well, meaning that he has participated in 20 Chelsea goals this season.

Thus, he set a new record by becoming the youngest Chelsea player ever with 20 G/A in a Premier League season, and the first 21-year-old to do it in club history, as StatMuse reported.

In a struggling season for Chelsea, Palmer has emerged as one of the best players for the Blues, with 16 goals and 12 assists in 37 games across all competitions. Chelsea are 11th in the standings with 40 points.

Cole Palmer 'disappointed' after not playing with England during international break

Cole Palmer was part of the England roster for the friendly games against Brazil and Belgium last week. Still, he didn't get any playing time, as Three Lions' coach Gareth Southgate admitted that the young star wasn't 100 percent ready to go and the coaching staff didn't want to take any risks.

"We weren’t 100 per cent certain what we would get whereas with Gordon we knew and Maddison we knew. I wouldn’t rule Cole out of that equation," Southgate said, via Metro.

At the same time, Palmer was 'disappointed' that he didn't play for the national team during the international break, according to Chelsea coach Mauricio Pochettino.

"I was talking with him, yes, he’s a little bit disappointed because he could not play with the national team. I think the first game he had a small problem, I think he thought he could play in the second game against Belgium but he didn’t play," Pochettino said on Thursday, via Metro.

Cole Palmer wants to continue to play at the top level for the Blues to help maximise his chances to be part of the England roster that will travel to Germany for the final stage of Euro 2024 in the summer.