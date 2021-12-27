"Compared to Lewandowski, he wasn’t as consistent” – Bayern Munich star makes bold claim about Lionel Messi 

Bayern Munich star Lucas Hernandez is of the view that Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Lionel Messi did not deserve the Ballon d'Or ahead of Robert Lewandowski this year.

France Football named Lionel Messi as the winner of this year's Ballon d'Or award last month. The Argentina international beat Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski, Chelsea's Jorginho and Real Madrid's Karim Benzema to bag the accolade for the seventh time.

Lucas Hernandez acknowledged Lionel Messi's achievements with Argentina but insisted that he was not as consistent as his Bayern Munich teammate Robert Lewandowski. The Frenchman told German magazine Kicker [via Bavarian Football Works]:

"I think [Robert] Lewandowski deserved the award. He played an incredible season and wrote history. [Lionel] Messi was successful with Argentina but compared to Lewandowski, he wasn't as consistent."

The decision to give Lionel Messi the Ballon d'Or this year did not go down well with everyone. Several pundits and players have expressed their frustration at the decision to snub Robert Lewandowski for this year's Ballon d'Or.

Having seen Robert Lewandowski miss out on the Ballon d'Or award, Bayern Munich players including Lucas Hernandez will be backing him to bag the accolade next year.

Bayern Munich star Robert Lewandowski reacts to losing out to Lionel Messi

Bayern Munich hitman Robert Lewandowski is among those who feel he was hard done by the Ballon d'Or votes. Speaking to Kanale Sportowym, the Poland international admitted that he felt sad about missing out on the award, though he has the utmost respect for Lionel Messi. He said:

"I felt sadness. I can’t deny it. I can’t say I was happy, on the contrary. I have a feeling of sadness. To be so close, to compete with Messi, of course, I respect how he plays and what he has achieved. The mere fact that I was able to compete with him shows me the level that I was able to reach."

Robert Lewandowski also commented on Lionel Messi's comments on him being awarded the 2020 Ballon d'Or award. Lewandowski said:

"I am not that enthusiastic about getting the 2020 award. I would like it [Messi’s 2020 Ballon d’Or statement] to be a sincere and courteous statement from a great player and not just empty words."

