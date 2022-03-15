"Controls the ball like Pep Guardiola" - Teddy Sheringham says Manchester United managerial target would be ideal for the club

Manchester United legend Teddy Sheringham has suggested that Mauricio Pochettino would be the ideal man to become the club's new manager. Sheringham also said that the Argentinian tactician's style of play is what the Old Trafford faithful are demanding at the moment.

United's search for a new manager is off and running, with many names currently linked with the job.

Pochettino and Ajax boss Erik ten Hag are considered to be the hot favorites at this time, with there being suggestions that many in the current Manchester United squad prefer the former Tottenham manager.

Club legend Sheringham had his say on the topic in an exclusive with The Sun and went with the PSG boss as the ideal man for the job. The Manchester United treble winner said that Pochettino's style of play is what fans demand as his system is similar to that of Pep Guardiola.

He also said the former Tottenham manager wants to dominate the ball, which is similar to the style that was present in United's glory days.

“When you look at what Man United demand, what their supporters demand from the last 30 years and what Sir Alex told us he demanded, because of what the supporters expected, because of the Busby Babes all those years ago and the way they played football - we were told not just to win, but win in style - take the game to the opposition."

“Don’t be scared of the opposition, go for the throat all the time and see what happens. When you look at certain managers around and how they play the game, I think for me, Pochettino controls the ball like Pep Guardiola."

“It’s not about defending, and hitting other people on the break and working your way around that. He wants to dominate the ball. It’s what Manchester United fans demand, and I think he would be the ideal manager," said Sheringham.

Sheringham admitted that while the PSG boss is going through a rough patch at the moment, his philosophies and the way he plays the game still makes him the ideal option for the club.

This is not the first time the Manchester United manager has backed Pochettino as he called the 50-year-old a 'perfect fit' for the club.

Manchester United reportedly want to confirm their new manager by the end of April

In a recent report by the Daily Mail, United are planning to name their new manager by the end of April.

The plan by the club's hierarchy is to give the person ample time to hit the ground running and make important decisions on summer transfers.

While Pochettino was tipped to be the favorite at one point in time, things have changed over the past few weeks with many claiming Ten Hag has an equal chance of getting the job.

Manchester United fans have also shown an inclination towards the Dutch manager, especially after PSG's elimination from the Champions League.

