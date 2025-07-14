“Cooked” - Trevoh Chalobah reacts to savage reply from Chelsea after Flamengo send Club World Cup congratulations

Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah has reacted to a cheeky reply from the club, following Flamengo's congratulatory message after the FIFA Club World Cup win. The Blues secured a stunning 3-0 win over Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the final to lift the trophy.

Cole Palmer registered a quick-fire brace, before Joao Pedro scored the third of the game to wrap up the win before the break. Following their victory, Flamengo congratulated Enzo Maresca's team with a message on social media.

The London giants shared their post with a subtle dig, stating:

"Chelsea? I thought it was London Blue?"

Interestingly, the rivalry initiated after the Brazilian club had secured a 3-1 win over the Blues in the group stages of the FIFA Club World Cup. Flamengo had aimed a dig at the English club after the win, sharing a message at social media which read:

“Easy win against London Blue.”

The post didn't go down well with Chelsea, and the two clubs have been having a go at each other since. Flamengo attempted to douse the fire following the final, but the Blues were quick to remind them where it all started.

Chalobah, though, appeared pleased with the response and left a one-word comment under the post. He wrote:

"COOKED😭"

Chalobah was a regular feature for Enzo Maresca's side at the FIFA Club World Cup, registering five appearances, four of which were starts.

Have Chelsea set their asking price for Christopher Nkunku?

Christopher Nkunku

Chelsea could allow Christopher Nkunku to leave for €35-40m this summer, according to L'Equipe. The French forward was a peripheral figure at Stamford Bridge under Enzo Maresca in the 2024-25 campaign.

Nkunku registered 15 goals and five assists from 48 games across competitions for the Blues, but almost half of them were from the bench. The 27-year-old's situation with the London giants has been further complicated by the arrivals of Liam Delap and Joao Pedro this summer.

Nkunku could be tempted to leave Chelsea in search of regular football. Bayern Munich have been linked with the player of late as they look to add more bite to their attack before the start of the new season.

The Bavarians are eyeing multiple candidates for the job, but the Frenchman could represent a cost-effective option. However, the Bundesliga champions are yet to intiate a move for Nkunku, who is not a priority for them this summer. Manchester United have also been linked with the French forward in recent weeks.

