“Could be a great addition” – Fabregas urges Chelsea to snap up 24-year-old Spain international 

Former Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas has urged the Blues to sign Spain international Dani Olmo.

Fabregas was holding a Q & A on Twitter when he was asked which current Spanish player he would sign for the Blues. He responded:

“Dani Olmo could be a great addition if Chelsea continues to play in this system."

Olmo, 24, was part of the Spain national team at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, making four appearances, scoring one goal, and providing an assist.

He has made 14 appearances across competitions for RB Leipzig, scoring three goals and contributing four assists. The Spaniard is versatile, as he can play both on wings and is confident using either foot.

Olmo rose up the youth ranks at Barcelona's La Masia academy and was even part of the same age group as Chelsea defender Marc Cucurella at the Camp Nou. He made an unprecedented exit from Barcelona to Dynamo Zagreb in 2014 and made 124 appearances for the Croatian side, scoring 34 goals and providing 28 assists.

He was named the player of the year for Zagreb for two seasons from 2017 till 2019.

Leipzig struck a deal with Zagreb in 2020 for Olmo to join the Bundesliga side for €29 million.

The Spain winger has impressed at Red Bull Arena, scoring 19 goals and providing 22 assists in 106 games. He has two years left in his current deal with Leipzig and is valued by Transfermarkt at €40 million.

Chelsea making inquiries to sign Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic

Vlahovic may be an option for the Blues.

According to transfer expert Ben Jacobs, Chelsea are making enquiries into signing Juve forward Vlahovic.

The Old Lady's troubles both on and off the pitch have led to the Serbian striker being linked with an exit from the Allianz Stadium. Graham Potter's side are in need of replacing Armando Broja, who sustained an ACL injury in a mid-FIFA World Cup friendly and has been ruled out out of the season.

Vlahovic has scored seven goals and provided two assists in 15 appearances across competitions for the Bianconeri. Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT:

"Chelsea are looking a bit more seriously at him and obviously a number of other strikers because of the Armando Broja situation.”

He's a complete CF. Vlahovic has deceptive speed, and that acceleration enables him to be an outlet and a goal threat in behind defenders. It's not his A game, but it's an underrated aspect of his repertoire. Not only that but he's also an elite link man & focal point in the #9.He's a complete CF. https://t.co/UZaowEvsDs

A January move for Vlahovic could ensue, as the West Londoners have already sealed an attacking signing for the summer in RB Leipzig's Christopher Nkunku. Vlahovic has four years remaining in his contract with Juventus and is valued at €80 million by Transfermarkt.

