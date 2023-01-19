"Could be the long-term natural fit" - Andy Cole urges Manchester United to beat Arsenal in race to sign 24-year-old star

Former Manchester United striker Andy Cole has urged his former club to beat Arsenal in the race to sign Napoli striker Victor Osimhen.

Osimhen has attracted interest from some of the biggest clubs in Europe following his exploits for the Naples-based club.

The Nigeria international has been widely linked with clubs like Newcastle United, Chelsea, Arsenal, and Manchester United.

Cole has made it abundantly clear that he was surprised to see the Red Devils sign Netherlands international Wout Werghorst on loan from Burnley. He told Betway:

"I think like everybody else, I was a bit surprised. He had a very good World Cup, scoring a couple of goals against Argentina, and he’s done well at Besiktas, but it’s come from nowhere."

"I think the interesting thing is what the manager is looking for because Weghorst is 6’6, which is different to the usual profile of United strikers. If you think back to Ruud van Nistelrooy, myself, we were off-the-shoulder strikers. Martial has been the same more recently."

POOJA!!! @PoojaMedia Victor Osimhen in this Serie A;



- 10 goals in 13 games this season - First player to achieve that.

- 34 goals in 64 games overall - Most profilic Nigerian

- 13 goals behind George Weah - To overtake him to become the top African scorer.



Osimhen Lion 🦁 Victor Osimhen in this Serie A; - 10 goals in 13 games this season - First player to achieve that. - 34 goals in 64 games overall - Most profilic Nigerian- 13 goals behind George Weah - To overtake him to become the top African scorer. Osimhen Lion 🦁 https://t.co/FB7WcbzSM9

"It’s interesting that they’ve brought in somebody like this now because I’d thought he’d want a different profile in the summer."

Cole has urged Manchester United to make a move for Arsenal target Victor Osimhen with the Napoli striker looking tailor-made for Erik ten Hag's system. The 51-year-old added:

"You want to be getting crosses into Weghorst, rather than getting him away in behind. I think Victor Osimhen at Napoli is very good and could be the long-term natural fit. The question is whether Napoli would be prepared to let him go."

"He’s rangy, got a good first touch, scores goals and is a decent size as well. I watched him play against Liverpool and he was more than prepared to link the play and then run in behind."

Victor Osimhen has been hugely impressive for Napoli since his club-record €70 million move to the Serie A side from Lille in 2020. The Manchester United and Arsenal target has scored 13 goals and provided four assists in 18 games this season across competitions.

The Nigeria international has scored 41 goals and provided 13 assists in 80 games for the Naples-based club till date.

Arsenal, Manchester City, or Manchester United? Gary Lineker predicts Premier League winner

England great Gary Lineker has backed Arsenal to win the Premier League title this season. The Gunners currently lead the Premier League title race and have an eight-point cushion over Manchester City and Manchester United.

Lineker has remarked on Twitter that Arsenal will win the Premier League title this year ahead of the two Manchester clubs.

Gary Lineker 💙💛 @GaryLineker Arsenal will win the Premier League title this year. Arsenal will win the Premier League title this year.

Mikel Arteta's side have 47 points in 18 games, while Manchester City and Manchester United are both level with 39 points.

However, Erik ten Hag's side have played 19 games while Pep Guardiola's side have played 18 games.

Poll : 0 votes