"CR7 can't play alone", "Really trash" - Fans slam Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr teammate after 1-1 draw against Al-Raed

Fans had a go at Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr teammate Talisca following a 1-1 draw with Al-Raed in their Saudi Pro League opener on Thursday (August 22).

Cristiano Ronaldo scored an impressive header to open the scoring for Al-Nassr in the 34th minute from a Sadio Mane floater. Aymeric Laporte, though, committed a foul inside the box early in the second half, and Al-Raed got a penalty.

After a long VAR check, the decision stood, and Mohamed Fouzair calmly deposited the ball into the right corner to level proceedings. Fans expressed their frustration with Talisca, with one tweeting:

"Castro is the problem, Talisca is a lazy player, Cr7 can't play alone. WE NEED CHANGES ASAP," commented a fan on X.

"Talisca needs to be sold out he's really trash," opined another.

"Talisca and Sultan have fallen off a cliff," wrote another fan on X.

One fan opined that Talisca should be sold off before the summer transfer window closes. They commented:

"Sell Talisca before the window close"

"what does Talisca even do on the pitch?" agreed another.

"Talisca was poor with that shot... How the hell are you giving him a shoutout," tweeted a fan on X.

Some of the other comments on X are as follows:

"There’s no different thoughts to what I said last time. I wouldn’t even care at the results… just take the goals as they come. Even if they win this game, they don’t win the league because something later will happen. It’s just how it is. Enjoy the goals whilst we can," wrote one fan.

"I just want Ronaldo to leave this league. please leave man," opined another.

Al-Nassr play Al-Feiha in their next Saudi Pro League fixture on August 27 at the King Abdullah Sport City Stadium.

Cristiano Ronaldo's goal went in vain again as Al-Nassr lost Saudi Super Cup final to Al-Hilal

Cristiano Ronaldo

The game against Al-Raed marked the second consecutive time Al-Nassr failed to win despite Cristiano Ronaldo scoring. The Knights of Najd suffered a humiliating 4-1 defeat to holders Al-Hilal in the Saudi Super Cup final on August 17.

The Canary Yellow side were given the lead by Cristiano Ronaldo in the 44th minute from substitute Abdulrahman Ghareeb's cross. However, Al-Hilal turned the tide in the second half. scoring four times without reply in 17 minutes. The onslaught began with a 55th-minute strike from Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and was followed by two quick goals by Aleksandar Mitrovic.

Malcom made it 4-1 in the 72-minute, pouncing on a mistake by Al-Nassr goalkeeper Bento. The Knights of Najd face defending champions Al-Hilal in the Saudi Pro League on October 31.

