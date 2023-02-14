Crazy Barcelona stat appears to suggest Xavi may not need to re-sign Lionel Messi

Despite many reports suggesting that Lionel Messi may return to his boyhood club Barcelona this summer, an interesting statistic suggests that Catalan manager Xavi Hernandez does not need him back.

Lionel Messi made his debut for Barcelona in 2004, and went on to establish himself as the club's greatest-ever player and arguably the best footballer the world has ever seen. He made 772 appearances for La Blaugrana, scoring 672 goals and contributing 269 assists. He also won 35 major trophies for the club.

The Argentine international parted ways with the club in the summer of 2021 after Barcelona failed to meet La Liga's salary cap. He joined PSG on a two-year contract and, after a slow first season, has been in great form for Les Parisiens this year. He has scored 15 goals in 25 appearances as PSG looks likely to win another league title.

However, according to Foot Mercato, Messi is far from happy at the club and has grown tired of the dressing room instability. While many clubs will be gunning for his signature, it is unlikely Barcelona will as they still have the same salary cap issues in 2023.

That isn't the only reason though. Manager Xavi Hernandez has led La Blaugrana back to the summit of Spanish football. They currently have an 11-point lead over second-placed Real Madrid and look likely to win the league this season.

Moreover, Xavi has accumulated more points than the likes of Pep Guardiola and Ernesto Valverde after 47 games with a mammoth 112. He only has three less than Luis Enrique but he has accomplished this feat without Lionel Messi in his team.

The difference is that the other three had Leo Messi at their disposal, Xavi does not. Barcelona coaches with the most points obtained in their first 47 games:- Luis Enrique: 115- Xavi: 112- Valverde: 111- Pep Guardiola: 110The difference is that the other three had Leo Messi at their disposal, Xavi does not. https://t.co/9jdoWA95UN

This statistic conveys that Barcelona may not need Messi to dominate European football again, even though they might not turn it down if given the chance.

Ronald Araujo admits he would 'love' to have Lionel Messi back at Barcelona

Catalan center-back Ronald Araujo has admitted in an interview with Gerard Romero (via Jijantes FC) that he would love to see Lionel Messi return to the club.

The Uruguayan international played with Messi for two seasons before the Argentine left for PSG in 2021. Reports have come out stating that the Argentine could make a sensational return to La Blaugrana. When asked about this, Araujo said:

“Messi’s return? We’ll see, but I’d love it,"

He added:

“Leo’s return will be very special. He is the best player in the world and we will be happy if he can come back. If I was Mateu Alemany [Barca's director of football], I would sign Rodrigo Bentancur and Leo Messi.”

Barça Universal @BarcaUniversal Araujo: "Messi returning to Barcelona? He is a player we all want. He's the best player in the world, and if we have him in the team it would be tremendous. I don't know what will happen, but we would love to have him back." Araujo: "Messi returning to Barcelona? He is a player we all want. He's the best player in the world, and if we have him in the team it would be tremendous. I don't know what will happen, but we would love to have him back." https://t.co/rMUn4ekhuu

