Cristiano Ronaldo to become the first recipient of newly-named Serie A award

Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo is set to become the first recipient of the newly-named Paolo Rossi Award. The award will be given to the top scorer during a Serie A season, according to Italian outlet Calciomercato (via Juvefc.com).

According to the aforementioned source, The Italian Football Association (AIC) has officially decided to rename the award after Rossi, who was a key player in Italy's 1982 World Cup victory. The Juventus legend was also a vital player in their dominant period during the 1980s. Rossi scored 20 goals in 48 matches for Italy, while also netting 43 goals in 137 appearances for Juventus.

However, the Italian passed away in December 2020 at the age of 64. To commemorate his achievements, the AIC has renamed the top scorer award to the Paolo Rossi award.

Fittingly, the first recipient of this award is yet another Juventus goal machine in Cristiano Ronaldo. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner scored 29 goals last season to finish as Serie A's leading scorer for the first time in his career.

Cristiano Ronaldo could return for Juventus against Barcelona

Cristiano Ronaldo returned to Juventus' pre-season training camp only a couple of weeks ago. The club had given him an extended break after the 36-year-old forward competed with Portugal at Euro 2020.

Following his return to training, new manager Massimiliano Allegri has confirmed that Ronaldo could return to first-team action when the Bianconeri play Barcelona in the Joan Gamper Trophy. Paulo Dybala is also set to return to the team ahead of the pre-season friendly against the Blaugrana. Allegri said:

“Ronaldo arrived with enthusiasm, like everyone. Dybala has a muscular problem on his left foot, so the stronger one. He should be at our disposal against Barcelona along with everyone else, who should come on Monday. At that point, we’ll have 20 days together to prepare the season.”

Cristiano Ronaldo will be hoping for a much better season after the return of Massimiliano Allegri. Juventus barely qualified for the Champions League last season under Andrea Pirlo, which saw the club sack their former midfield general.

Ronaldo's contract situation is also up for debate at the moment. The Portuguese skipper currently has just one year remaining on his Juventus deal. Various European giants like Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United have displayed interest in signing him.

