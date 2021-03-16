Cristiano Ronaldo dethroned as most valuable player in Serie A

Cristiano Ronaldo is arguably one of the greatest footballers in the world. But it now appears that his reign as the most valuable player in the Serie A has come to an end.

According to Sempreinter, Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku has overtaken the Portuguese to become the most valuable player in the Italian top flight. The Belgian has been in fabulous form this season, propelling the Nerazzurri to the top of the Serie A table, while Cristiano Ronaldo’s Juventus are currently third.

Lukaku, who joined Inter Milan from Manchester United in the summer of 2019, has managed 59 goals from 85 appearances for the Serie A giants. The Belgian has 25 goals from 34 games this season and has been a natural fit in Antonio Conte’s team.

Cristiano Ronaldo, in this period, has scored 67 goals in 69 appearances for Juventus, a tally that includes 30 goals in 33 games this campaign.

According to an analysis carried out by KPMG, an accounting and professional service giant, Kylian Mbappe is the most valuable player in the world at the moment.

The Frenchman has been valued at €185m by the survey, far more than Cristiano Ronaldo, who has not even made the top three. Instead, Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane and Manchester City’s Raheem Sterling, both valued at €125m, make up the top three.

Romelu Lukaku is living his best life at Inter 🙌



🗣 “I've always been an explosive player with muscles but Italy took me to another level.



"I have never felt so strong. I have reached another level, physically and mentally." [Aspire Fellows] pic.twitter.com/jfpyFDdyeG — Goal (@goal) March 12, 2021

Lukaku has been valued at €104.6m, making him 13th in the overall rankings, but the Belgian is the highest-ranked Serie A footballer, according to the survey.

Meanwhile, Juventus defender Matthijs de Ligt is the second-highest ranked player in the Serie A and has a value of €88.5m. But he is ranked 19th in the world.

Inter Milan’s Lautaro Martinez and Achraf Hakimi are also both ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo, according to the survey's results. However, the Portuguese is among the top-ten valuable players in the Serie A.

Advertisement

Cristiano Ronaldo’s impact at Juventus has come under scrutiny of late

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo’s impact at Juventus has come under scrutiny of late after the Bianconeri failed to progress beyond the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League once again.

The Serie A giants are also trailing current league leaders Inter Milan by ten points and need a miracle to wrestle the title away from Conte’s side.

Cristiano Ronaldo: “I can’t wait for the next games and challenges, the next records and trophees. Believe me, this story is still far from being over. The future is tomorrow and there’s still a lot to win for Juventus and Portugal”. 🇵🇹 #CR7 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 14, 2021

Despite their hiccups, Juventus are determined to keep Cristiano Ronaldo at the club beyond the summer. It remains to be seen whether the Portuguese can usurp Lukaku next season.