Cristiano Ronaldo jokingly quotes iconic Lionel Messi line in video with partner Georgina Rodriguez

Cristiano Ronaldo quoted one of Lionel Messi's iconic lines in jest with partner Georgina Rodriguez in his recent YouTube video. The video, now unlisted from his channel, featured Ronaldo asking Rodriguez seven fun questions he had always wanted to ask.

In one of the questions, Cristiano Ronaldo jokingly asked "Que Miras Bobo" in Spanish as a callback to Lionel Messi's words to Netherlands's Wout Weghost after Argentina had beaten the Netherlands 4-3 on penalties in the 2022 FIFA World Cup quarter-final. Messi's phrase loosely translates to:

"What are you looking at, idiot?"

Messi famously said the words in the direction of Weghorst in the post-match interaction after Argentina clashed with Dutch players multiple times during the match The controversy also grew due to Oranje boss Louis Van Gaal's allegedly snide remarks about Argentina ahead of the game.

The Argentine later explained his rude comment in an interview with radio Urbana Play:

“I reacted that way. There had been many things with this player, moments of tension like these. I was at the mixed zone. It had just happened. I don’t like to leave that image, but these things happen.”

Lionel Messi went on to win the 2022 FIFA World Cup with Argentina. Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal bowed out with a 1-0 loss to Morocco in the quarter-final.

When Cristiano Ronaldo commented on a post questioning Lionel Messi's 2023 Ballon d'Or win

After Lionel Messi's historic 2022 World Cup triumph with Argentina, La Pulga won a record-extending eighth Ballon d'Or award in 2023. Shortly after Messi's win, Cristiano Ronaldo liked and commented on a post claiming that the Argentine forward didn't deserve to win more than five Ballon d'Or awards.

The aforementioned post quoted the words of AS journalist Tomas Roncero, who said:

"Hello friends. What we knew happened, they were going to give Messi another Ballon d'Or again. He went to retire in Miami, even though he already looked like he was retired at PSG preparing for the World Cup. He won the World Cup, yes, good, but with 6 penalties.

"The World Cup was 10 months ago, it's November. Messi has 8 Ballon d'Ors. He should have had 5. He has Iniesta/Xavi's Ballon d'Or, Lewandowski's who won 6 trophies in one season and Haaland's who was the top scorer."

Soon after, Cristiano Ronaldo liked the post and commented on it with a few laughing emojis, apparently indicating his agreement. The Portuguese forward is believed to have deleted the comment shortly after, but multiple social media outlets shared screenshots of his comment.

Ronaldo had also made his feelings clear about Lionel Messi's 2021 Ballon d'Or win, as he famously commented "Factos" (facts) under an Instagram post questioning the Argentine's win.

The post added that Lionel Messi performed poorly that season, despite winning the 2021 Copa America with La Albiceleste.

