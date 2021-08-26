Cristiano Ronaldo keen on Manchester City switch to win trophies - Reports

Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly keen on joining Manchester City to satisfy his hunger to win more trophies. The Portuguese has been in the news after reports surfaced that he opted to remain on the bench for Juventus against Udinese last weekend to seek clarity on his future.

Despite his situation at Juventus, Cristiano Ronaldo has been unable to attract bids from clubs like Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid. The Ligue 1 club recently acquired Lionel Messi and have not expressed an interest in luring Ronaldo to Paris.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid are solely focused on completing a deal for Kylian Mbappe, meaning Cristiano Ronaldo will almost definitely have to seek other avenues in his attempt to leave Juventus.

And recently, Manchester City have emerged as a likely destination for Cristiano Ronaldo after the Premier League champions missed out on Harry Kane. Agent Jorge Mendes is working on finding a solution to Ronaldo's future at the moment and it has been claimed the mercurial forward prefers a move to the Etihad Stadium.

According to Portuguese journalist Goncalo Lopes, Cristiano Ronaldo prefers a move to Manchester City since it will automatically boost his chances of lifting silverware.

Ronaldo entende que o Manchester City, atualmente, é a sua melhor opção de vencer mais uma champions antes de rumar à MLS. — Gonçalo Lopes (@_GoncaloLopes) August 26, 2021

The translated tweet from Lopes read:

"Ronaldo understands that Manchester City is currently his best option to become a champion before heading to the MLS."

It is also being reported by the aforementioned source that Cristiano Ronaldo has already spoken to Pep Guardiola, with Mendes working hard to iron out the finer details.

Manchester City will have to pay €30 million for Cristiano Ronaldo

Serie A giants Juventus were keen to explore the possibility of signing Gabriel Jesus in exchange for Ronaldo. However, Manchester City are not willing to let the Brazilian leave the club.

As such, Juventus have revealed their asking price to part ways with Cristiano Ronaldo. The Bianconeri want €30 million in exchange for the 36-year-old, who is out of contract next summer.

Juventus had a meeting with Jorge Mendes today about Cristiano Ronaldo. 🇵🇹 #CR7



Tense situation. There’s still NO official bid on the table from Man City - Mendes is talking directly with the club. Juventus have no intention to let Ronaldo leave on a free. They want €28/30m. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 26, 2021

Although Manchester City have yet to make an official bid to lure Cristiano Ronaldo back to the Premier League, it wouldn't be a surprise to see them act soon.

It will be interesting to see how things develop from now until the end of the summer transfer window. As things stand, Ronaldo is desperate to leave Juventus and Manchester City seem like his preferred destination.

