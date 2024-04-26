Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi? Bayern Munich star Jamal Musiala names his GOAT

Bayern Munich star Jamal Musiala was recently asked who is the better player between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. The two megastars have been part of the GOAT conversation for years, but Musiala was pretty clear who the greatest of all time is.

"For me, the GOAT has to be Leo Messi," Jamal Musiala told Bayern TV, via Fabrizio Romano.

The 21-year-old forward was another player who shared his thoughts on the GOAT debate that remains active as long as Messi and Ronaldo continue to play and prolong their legendary careers.

Both megastars have won almost every title they have competed for at a club and international level. The Portuguese megastar has won the UEFA European Championship (2016) but not the FIFA World Cup. Lionel Messi, who won the 2022 FIFA World Cup, has won the Ballon d'Or eight times while Cristiano Ronaldo is a five-time Ballon d'Or winner.

Expand Tweet

Jamal Musiala says wearing the same number as his football icon Lionel Messi is 'really special'

Jamal Musiala wears No.10 while playing for the national team of Germany and recently opened up about wearing the same number as his football icon Lionel Messi.

Musiala called it a 'really special' feeling but added that he would do his best to not let it get into his head and add extra pressure. He had high praise for Cristiano Ronaldo as well but said his favorite player is Lionel Messi.

"Yes, I think the number 10 has been a dream for me since I was a little kid, whenever I watched Messi or something like that. But I won’t let it get to my head. It feels really special to be able to wear the #10....It was a joy to watch them play football … despite all my appreciation for Cristiano, I am in Messi’s camp," the 21-year-old forward said in an interview with RTL Sports.

Jamal Musiala has appeared in 36 games across all competitions for the Bavarians this season, with 12 goals and seven assists.