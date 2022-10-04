Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi? John Stones chooses between the 2 superstars

Manchester City defender John Stones went with Lionel Messi over Cristiano Ronaldo when he was asked to choose between the two eternal rivals.

After picking the Argentine forward, Stones pointed out that both superstar attackers have their different positive points. The England international strongly believes that the question does not have a definitive answer and it is up to people where their allegiance lies.

Speaking on Kit Collector (via Goal), the Manchester City centre-back was quoted as saying the following:

"It's for Messi for me. I don't think there's a right or wrong answer though - it's just personal preference."

He added:

"I wish I could be like Messi with the ball and do what he can do and score goals. On the other hand, what Ronaldo brings physically and with different kinds of goals - they're both so good."

GOAL @goal



John Stones doesn't let the game's freshest kits distract him from football's biggest question Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi?John Stones doesn't let the game's freshest kits distract him from football's biggest question Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi?John Stones doesn't let the game's freshest kits distract him from football's biggest question 😬 https://t.co/ipiiYXwFIG

Stones picking the Argentina ace does make sense. Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola was in-charge of FC Barcelona, where he managed the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner for four seasons. The Spanish tactician guided the Catalan giants to numerous honors, including a treble in his first season in-charge at the Nou Camp back in 2009.

It is worth mentioning that Stones has played against La Pulga on three occasions, all being in the UEFA Champions League. Stones faced him twice whilst he was at Barcelona. The Argentine netted a hat-trick in a 4-0 win for Barcelona over City back in October 2016.

Last season, he was part of the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) team which lost 2-1 to Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium in the Champions League group stage. However, PSG took their revenge in the second encounter as they won 2-0 at the Parc des Princes.

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo both have entered the final year of their respective contracts

Both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have entered the final year of their respective contracts with PSG and Manchester United.

It is still unclear whether Ronaldo will be penning an extension with the Red Devils. The Portugal skipper does have an option to extend his stay for another season at the end of the 2022-23 campaign.

According to the Telegraph, however, he could leave Old Trafford in the January transfer window after failing to secure regular game-time under Erik ten Hag. Ronaldo has started just three games in all competitions so far this season.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive Erik ten Hag will allow Cristiano Ronaldo to leave Manchester United if a suitable offer comes in January.



(Source: Telegraph) Erik ten Hag will allow Cristiano Ronaldo to leave Manchester United if a suitable offer comes in January.(Source: Telegraph) 🚨 Erik ten Hag will allow Cristiano Ronaldo to leave Manchester United if a suitable offer comes in January.(Source: Telegraph) https://t.co/bxLprbpvbI

Messi, on the other hand, has been in excellent form for PSG during the early stages of the 2022-23 season. He has registered seven goals and eight assists in 12 matches across all competitions.

It was reported back in July that the Parisian giants were keen to extend his contract for at least another season.

Poll : 0 votes