Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi wages: Who earns more?

Arguably the greatest ever footballers, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, have been the subjects of dramatic transfers this summer. Paris Saint-Germain capitalized on Barcelona's financial predicament to lure Messi to Ligue 1, while Ronaldo has returned to Manchester United.

Cristiano Ronaldo to Manchester United: HERE WE GO! Done deal between Juventus and Man United on permanent move. Cristiano has accepted the contract proposal from Manchester United and he’s coming back. 🔴🇵🇹 #MUFC #Ronaldo



Medical to be scheduled soon.

CR7 IS BACK. Here we go. pic.twitter.com/WXfs3p6GFK — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 27, 2021

In the wake of their blockbuster moves, both Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have put pen-to-paper on fresh contracts. Notably, Manchester United and PSG have offered them two-year deals. Messi, however, has the option of extending his stay in Paris for another year.

How much does Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi earn as salary?

It is true that talent does not come on the cheap, but money will not be a motivating factor for Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi anymore. The pair have been at the pinnacle of world football for so long and are among the top footballers with the highest net worth.

📆 August 5: Messi prepares to sign new Barcelona contract

📆 August 10: Messi signs for PSG



📆 August 21: Ronaldo tells Allegri he’s staying at Juventus

📆 August 27: Ronaldo signs for Manchester United



This transfer window moved FAST ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/1lFdnbp70u — Goal (@goal) August 27, 2021

But there is still curiosity among fans to understand how much Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi earn, especially after their recent transfers.

If reports are to be believed, Manchester United have offered a deal worth £24.96 million per year to Cristiano Ronaldo. As such, the Portuguese is expected to earn a massive £480,000 per week, making him the highest-paid player in the Premier League.

Lionel Messi, on the other hand, earns more than his counterpart. The Argentine has agreed on a contract which will earn him roughly £29.78 million per year. On a weekly basis, that would amount to a staggering £572,690.

Understandably, PSG have been more aggressive with their wages since they signed Lionel Messi on a free transfer. Manchester United have reportedly shelled out €15 million upfront and an additional €8 million in add-ons as transfer fees to snare Cristiano Ronaldo away from Juventus.

When will Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi return to action?

Now that their futures are settled, both Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi will be keen to hit the ground running for their new employers. PSG head coach Mauricio Pochettino has hinted at Messi making his debut against Reims in Sunday's Ligue 1 clash.

Meanwhile, Ronaldo is not expected to be involved in competitive action for at least another week. Manchester United are still sorting out the final details, including the medical and official unveiling. The Red Devils are in action against Wolves in the Premier League on Sunday.

