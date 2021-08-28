Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi wages: Who earns more?

Arguably the greatest ever footballers, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, have been the subjects of dramatic transfers this summer. Paris Saint-Germain capitalized on Barcelona's financial predicament to lure Messi to Ligue 1, while Ronaldo has returned to Manchester United.
In the wake of their blockbuster moves, both Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have put pen-to-paper on fresh contracts. Notably, Manchester United and PSG have offered them two-year deals. Messi, however, has the option of extending his stay in Paris for another year.
How much does Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi earn as salary?
It is true that talent does not come on the cheap, but money will not be a motivating factor for Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi anymore. The pair have been at the pinnacle of world football for so long and are among the top footballers with the highest net worth.
But there is still curiosity among fans to understand how much Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi earn, especially after their recent transfers.
If reports are to be believed, Manchester United have offered a deal worth £24.96 million per year to Cristiano Ronaldo. As such, the Portuguese is expected to earn a massive £480,000 per week, making him the highest-paid player in the Premier League.
Lionel Messi, on the other hand, earns more than his counterpart. The Argentine has agreed on a contract which will earn him roughly £29.78 million per year. On a weekly basis, that would amount to a staggering £572,690.
Understandably, PSG have been more aggressive with their wages since they signed Lionel Messi on a free transfer. Manchester United have reportedly shelled out €15 million upfront and an additional €8 million in add-ons as transfer fees to snare Cristiano Ronaldo away from Juventus.
When will Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi return to action?
Now that their futures are settled, both Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi will be keen to hit the ground running for their new employers. PSG head coach Mauricio Pochettino has hinted at Messi making his debut against Reims in Sunday's Ligue 1 clash.
Meanwhile, Ronaldo is not expected to be involved in competitive action for at least another week. Manchester United are still sorting out the final details, including the medical and official unveiling. The Red Devils are in action against Wolves in the Premier League on Sunday.
Read Paul Merson's exclusive Premier League predictions column! Click here for his latest article