Top 10 footballers with the highest net worth (2021)

Football is a popular sport with players like Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi being household names all across the world. Billions of dollars have been invested into football since the turn of the 21st century. As such, it does not come as a surprise when we discover exorbitant wages and transfer fees being shelled out on players every year.

If their income is managed well, the best footballers in the world can procure the kind of money that could serve many lifetimes. Considering they cannot be involved in the game forever, most footballers are also wise in terms of investments and building assets.

In addition to earning regular wages at various clubs, footballers also contribute to their overall net worth through investments, real estate and sponsorship deals. Additionally, some of them even venture into business inside and outside the world of football.

Over the course of last year, many footballers have endured gains and losses in their net worth. However, some of the top names in football like Neymar, Messi and Ronaldo understandably retain their place on this list.

Without further delay, let's delve straight into the list of top 10 footballers with the highest net worth in 2021:

Note: All facts and figures are based on celebritynetworth.com

#10 Thierry Henry - $130 million

Henry was a revelation in the Premier League

Thierry Henry is undoubtedly one of the greatest ever footballers to have graced the Premier League. The Frenchman enjoyed eight memorable years with Arsenal in north London.

In addition to winning the highest number of Premier League Golden Boot awards (4), Henry was also an influential member of Arsenal's 'invincibles' side in 2003-04.

While his illustrious playing career requires no introduction, not many people are aware of the gains achieved by Henry outside the sport. Although he retired in 2014, the Arsenal legend has substantially made gains in his overall net worth.

Thierry Henry advertising the newly released Dreamcast console in 1999. pic.twitter.com/WZDpcn34Hg — 90s Football (@90sfootball) September 29, 2014

Obviously, the fact that Henry was one of the most marketable athletes in the world during his peak is evident from the endorsements and sponsorships he signed up for. Major sports brands like Nike, Reebok and Puma were all endorsed by Henry at some stage. He also appeared on the cover of popular video games like FIFA and PES, while also becoming a brand ambassador for Gillette and Beats headphones.

Henry is currently the assistant coach of Belgium and is working towards enjoying an extended career in football management.

#9 Gareth Bale - $145 million

Bale will be hoping to revive his career under Ancelotti

Gareth Bale has witnessed an increase in his net worth compared to last year. However, the Real Madrid star has had to drop down to ninth from eighth-place due to significant gains made by others on the list.

Despite enduring a remarkable fall from grace on the pitch in recent years, Bale still pockets a massive salary and has several endorsements. As such, the Welshman continues to add to his net worth quite comfortably.

If reports are to be believed, Bale is currently earning $33m per year as salary at Real Madrid. The forward has also earned a significant amount of money by endorsing Adidas, Lucozade, EA Sports and BT Sport. Notably, he also earns plenty of money through Instagram, where he receives $185,000 per sponsored post.

Bale, who has won three successive Champions League titles with Real Madrid, is now working towards rekindling his best form at the Bernabeu under former manager Carlo Ancelotti.

#8 Ronaldo - $160 million

Ronaldo is a true icon of the game

Not many people will forget the absolute joy of watching Ronaldo in his prime. The Brazilian was considered the best player in the world during his peak years and won the Ballon d'Or twice.

Notably, Ronaldo also broke the record transfer fee twice with moves to Barcelona and Inter early on in his career. As soon as he emerged onto the scene with his undeniable quality, Nike were quick to sign Ronaldo up. The striker agreed a 10-year contract and lifetime endorsement deal with the brand believed to be worth around $180m.

Ronaldo also appeared in commercials for Snickers and Pirelli back in the day and continued to earn significant revenue from his endorsements. Despite injuries ruining his chances of scaling further heights, the former Real Madrid star ended up leaving his mark in the world of football.

A few years back in 2018, Ronaldo acquired majority ownership of Spanish club Real Valladolid. Although the club were relegated from La Liga last season, the Brazilian continues to remain devoted to building a strong team there.

