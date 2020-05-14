Cristiano Ronaldo missing from training as Juventus continue individual workout sessions

Cristiano Ronaldo in action for Juventus

Cristiano Ronaldo was absent from Juventus' individual training sessions as the Italian champions have resumed training in Turin. The former Real Madrid superstar returned to Italy from his native Portugal recently due to which he is forced to spend at least two weeks in quarantine.

The players returned to training just over a week ago and have followed the new social distancing protocols while doing so.

Speaking on their resumption of regular training ahead of the first session, Juventus said,

"(Training) will take place on an individual basis and with staggered arrivals to allow full compliance with the regulations in force."

The club further added also added,

"After a day of tests and exams carried out yesterday at J Medical, some of the Juventus players started training at the Continassa Training Centre, where they officially began their recovery to regain competitive form."

Cristiano Ronaldo has spent over two months on his native island Madeira with his family during this period of lockdown. With 21 Serie A goals in 22 matches this season, the forward has been arguably the best Juventus player this season.

Cristiano Ronaldo has had brilliant start to life in Serie A after his big-money transfer in 2018

Cristiano Ronaldo and Juventus set to resume Serie A title charge

Last playing a match for Juventus against Inter Milan back in March, Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to return to training as soon as this forced quarantine period comes to an end.

Upon his return to Italy, Cristiano Ronaldo took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a heartwarming video of him training with his son, Cristiano Ronaldo Junior.

Along with the caption "Like father like son :) Happiness above all ❤️⚽️💪🏼" the Portuguese posted a video of the father and son duo playing at their residence in Turin.

After 26 gameweeks played, Juventus are still atop the Serie A table with 63 points accumulated in that period. Although Inter Milan had a fantastic start under Antonio Conte, the Nerazzurri faced a burnout and now find themselves nine points adrift of the leaders.

However, Lazio — undoubtedly this season's biggest surprise package — have stolen the show and won plaudits from all over for their phenomenal season so far. With 62 points from their 26 games, the capital club find themselves just one point off Cristiano Ronaldo's side and have mounted what could be considered an unlikely title charge.

Lazio have been led from the front by Italian marksman Ciro Immobile, who is even ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo in the race for the Serie A Golden Boot or (Capocannoniere). Immobile has amassed a surreal 27 goals in 26 games for Lazio. Although Cristiano Ronaldo has 21 goals, he has played four games lesser than the Italian forward.

Immobile has taken Serie A by storm this season

Cristiano Ronaldo holds a host of UEFA Champions League records, and that was one of the most exciting aspects behind his transfer to Juventus.

He displayed his unrivaled prowess last season with a breathtaking hat-trick against Atletico Madrid in the knockout stage of the tournament. From a 2-0 deficit, Cristiano Ronaldo took them to the next round with three clinical and decisive finishes in Turin.

There is no significant update yet on the future of the Champions League 2019/20 season, but Ronaldo would be eager to get going and deliver the elusive trophy to Juventus.