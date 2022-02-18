Cristiano Ronaldo reacts to Marcus Rashford rift claims at Manchester United with Instagram update

Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has subtly responded to claims of a potential rift between himself and Red Devils team-mate Marcus Rashford.

Christian Falk of German daily Bild reported on Wednesday that the likes of Harry Maguire and Rashford are irritated with the 37-year-old. Some of Manchester United's English players are reportedly not pleased with the five-time Ballon d'Or winner's desire to lead the team.

Christian Falk @cfbayern The English Players like Harry Maguire, Marcus Rushford & Co are irritated that Ronaldo wants to lead the dressing room with his own clique. there is a risk of a split in the team

Rashford was quick to quash those claims, suggesting the report was fake. The Red Devils forward took to social media to respond to the rumor. He wrote on Twitter:

"Are we just making it up as we go along now then? Please stop looking for divides."

Now, Ronaldo, who has been accused of irking his team-mates, has responded to Falk's report in his own way. The Portugal superstar posted a picture of himself training with Rashford ahead of Manchester United's Premier League clash with Leeds United on his Instagram story.

While Ronaldo did not directly respond to reports suggesting a rift between himself and his team-mates, posting an image with Rashford on social media hints the duo are on good terms, contrary to claims.

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire denies issue with Cristiano Ronaldo

Following Christian Falk's claims, it emerged on Thursday that Cristiano Ronaldo and Harry Maguire have held talks with Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick over the captaincy role. According to the report, the 37-year-old could replace the Englishman as the Red Devils skipper.

However, Maguire responded to those claims directly, via social media. The defender wrote on Twitter:

"I’ve seen a lot of reports about this club that aren’t true and this is another. Not going to start posting about everything that is written but I needed to make this one clear. We’re united and focused on Sunday. Enjoy your day everyone."

Manchester United interim manager Rangnick also joined Marcus Rashford, Ronaldo and Maguire in addressing the claims during his pre-match press conference on Friday afternoon. He said:

"This is absolutely nonsense. I have never spoken to any player about a chance in captaincy, Harry [Maguire] is aware of that and Cristiano Ronaldo. I have never spoken with any player about a change of captaincy. This has never been an issue. It is me who decides who is the captain. Harry is our captain and he will stay our captain until the end of the season and there is nothing else to add on to that."

Regardless of the murmers in the media, Red Devils players and management have been united in denying claims that there are issues within the squad.

