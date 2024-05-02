Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr reject rumors linking manager Luis Castro with summer exit - Reports

Cristiano Ronaldo and Al-Nassr clinched a spot in the King Cup final and will have a chance to win a trophy this season if they defeat rivals Al-Hilal. Following the victory, the club addressed some rumors regarding the future of coach Luis Castro.

According to Essentially Sports, rumors suggest that Castro could leave the team at the end of the season, especially if they didn't win any trophy this year. Still, it appears that Al-Nassr has no desire to part ways with the Portuguese coach.

"We have no intention of dispensing with the Portuguese Castro next season, he will continue with the team and we have not talked with any coach at all," a source close to the team said, via Essentially Sports.

Per the same reports, if Al-Nassr parted ways with Luis Castro, they would pursue Massimiliano Allegri, who was Cristiano Ronaldo's coach for one year in Juventus (2018-2019).

Luis Castro praises Cristiano Ronaldo; says he has no influence on coaching decisions

Luis Castro recently opened up about Cristiano Ronaldo and praised him for his leadership skills. The Portuguese coach, however, made it clear that the five-time Ballon d'Or winner has no influence on his coacing decisions.

"Cristiano Ronaldo is not that person. Even I’m not that person who loses the dressing room easily. That’s not even a conversation. In my role as a coach, throughout my career, I always knew what my daily obligations were. I know exactly what it’s like to have a team captain like Cristiano because I was also captain for many years in the teams I played for. Cristiano performs that role very well, I also want to do my job well," Luis Castro said in interview with SportTV back in December, via KingFut.com.

Ronaldo has appeared in 39 games across all competitions this season, scoring 38 goals and dishing 12 assists. He is under contract through the summer of 2025, but it remains to be seen if he will stay with the club or he will pursue a return to Europe before retiring.