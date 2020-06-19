Cristiano Ronaldo's sister slams Juventus manager Maurizio Sarri in astonishing outburst

Cristiano Ronaldo and Junventus were beaten in the Coppa Italia final by Napoli on penalties earlier this week.

Juventus manager Maurizio Sarri has been slammed on social media by Cristiano Ronaldo, as she offered her support to the Portuguese star.

Cristiano Ronaldo has not been at his in recent games

Cristiano Ronaldo made the headlines once again, as Juventus were pipped by Napoli in the Coppa Italia final on penalties. After the two sides played out a 0-0 draw in normal time, Gennaro Gattuso's side prevailed 4-2 on penalties, as the Italian won his first major trophy as a manager.

As the Bianconeri were beaten in the final once again, Cristiano Ronaldo endured another frustrating outing for his side. The Portuguese superstar was not able to beat the Napoli backline despite his best efforts and did not get the opportunity to make his mark in the penalty shootout.

Cristiano Ronaldo was the fifth penalty taker for his side, but Napoli sealed the game before the 35-year-old could step up to the spot. Juventus dominated possession for large parts of the game but did not produce too many goalscoring opportunities, as questions were asked about Maurizio Sarri's philosophy.

The former Chelsea manager was slammed on social media for his reluctance to change his tactics and Juventus paid the price for his stubbornness, as they lost the Coppa Italia final for the second season running.

Cristiano Ronaldo receives backing from family

Cristiano Ronaldo with his family at an awards function in 2017

While Cristiano Ronaldo's frustrations were clear after the game, his sister Elma Aveiro took to social media and slammed Sarri, who was also subject to a lot of criticism on social media.

"What more can you do? My love, you can't do miracles on your own. I can't understand how you can play like that. Anyway, keep your head up, you can't do anymore."

Advertisement

Cristiano Ronaldo lost two cup finals in a row for the first time in his career and the Portuguese hitman also missed a penalty in the second leg of the semi-final against AC Milan.

While he was one of the best players on the pitch, the rest of his teammates failed to support him and Sarri's tactics further compounded Juventus' woes. Over the years, the Italian has often been slated for his one-dimensional footballing philosophy by former players as well as pundits.

After missing out on the Coppa Italia, the Old Lady will look to make amends in Serie A, as they resume their title charge. Juventus are currently a point clear of Lazio at the top of the table are in pursuit of their ninth league title in succession.

Cristiano Ronaldo has led from the front domestically and was in free-flowing goalscoring form before the break. With 21 goals Serie A goals to his name, only Ciro Immobile has more league goals in the Italian top-flight this season than the Portuguese international.

Juventus take on Bologna in their first league game back and Cristiano Ronaldo will be eager to recapture his goalscoring mojo, after failing to find the back of the net in 180 minutes of football after the break.

Also Read: Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester United prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2019-20