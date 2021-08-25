Cristiano Ronaldo seeking a move to Manchester City - Reports 

Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly seeking a sensational transfer to Premier League side Manchester City before the end of this transfer window.

This is according to L'Equipe (as reported by GFFN) who report that the deal is dependent on the Citizens quitting their pursuit of Tottenham forward Harry Kane.

The report further suggests that Cristiano Ronaldo has spoken with the Portuguese contingent at the club, including Bernardo Silva, Ruben Dias and Joao Cancelo. Ronaldo himself believes a deal can be done this summer.

Any potential transfer could be complicated but one solution could see a swap deal take place, with Bernardo Silva heading to Turin while Cristiano Ronaldo returns to Manchester.

Silva is handled by Jorge Mendes, the same agent in charge of Ronaldo's transfers and this could further ease negotiations between all parties.

Breaking | Cristiano Ronaldo is seeking to engineer a move to Manchester City, according to L'Équipe. More follows. — Get French Football News (@GFFN) August 24, 2021

However, Juventus have been adamant that their talisman is not for sale despite having less than a year left on his deal with the club.

A failure to sell the 36-year-old now means the club risk losing him for free next summer.

Cristiano Ronaldo started Juventus' first game of the new season from the bench and reports suggested the Portugal international asked to be benched in order to find a 'solution' to his future.

Juventus vice president Pavel Nedved, however, came out to debunk the rumors, saying:

“We are not going to try to create sensationalist stories when there are none. It was a decision we shared with the player. At the beginning of the season, he is naturally not at top form.”

Cristiano Ronaldo himself has not said anything about the latest reports linking him with Manchester City. Although he had earlier taken to social media to deny speculation linking him with Real Madrid.

Can Manchester City complete the spectacular transfer of Cristiano Ronaldo?

Manchester City are in need of a new forward

Lionel Messi's sensational transfer to Paris Saint-Germain in August sent the world into meltdown and the same could happen if Cristiano Ronaldo makes a mega move in the same summer.

The two men have redefined their generation and their transformative abilities are not in doubt.

Manchester City are ostensibly one of a handful of clubs that can afford to sign Cristiano Ronaldo but a couple of detracting factors could hinder the move.

For starters, Pep Guardiola has shown an abhoration of individualistic players, regardless of how great they are and Cristiano Ronaldo is the antithesis to his ideal player.

Secondly, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner will be turning 37 in six months and the Premier League champions might prioritize getting a younger striker in view of a more long-term project.

It is also hard to see the former Real Madrid man, whose style of play goes against Manchester City's ethos, fitting in where the forwards are first in line of defense.

Nevertheless, the deal is a potential game-changer on the continent if it happens and next week could offer more clarity on the story.

